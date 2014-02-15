Preview: Virginia at Clemson

The Virginia Cavaliers were the fastest-rising team in last week’s USA TODAY coaches poll, thanks to an eight-game winning streak that includes an impressive triumph at Pittsburgh. The 16th-ranked Cavaliers look to extend that run Saturday afternoon as they visit a Clemson Tigers team that has dropped two straight games and four of its last six. Virginia improved to 10-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference action Monday with a 61-53 win over Maryland.

The Tigers have had a rough five days, dropping a double-digit decision to the top-ranked Syracuse Orange before losing a 68-64 double-overtime heartbreaker to Notre Dame. Clemson rallied twice from large late deficits against the Fighting Irish but ultimately fell short despite a career-best 30-point, 14-rebound performance from K.J. McDaniels. “We’re going to learn from this,” McDaniels told reporters after the game.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA (20-5, 11-1 ACC): The conference championship very well could come down to Virginia’s showdown with the visiting Orange on March 1. But the Cavaliers have made it known they aren’t looking past anyone - putting together its best start in conference play since opening 12-1 in 1981-82. The win over the Terrapins presented a rare opportunity for Virginia to play in a tightly contested game; the Cavaliers led by at least 19 points in nine of their previous 10 victories but only had a double-digit advantage once against Maryland.

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-8, 6-5): McDaniels has been the lone offensive star on a Clemson squad that has struggled to score all season. He’s the only player on the team to average double digits in points (17) and also leads the club in rebounding (7.5), steals (1.1) and blocks. The Tigers shoot just 41.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc - and those struggles were on full display in the loss to Notre Dame, as Clemson went 34.3 percent from the floor while connecting on 7-of-29 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

1. McDaniels averages 17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds in conference play.

2. Both teams limit opponents to 38.2 percent shooting from the field, the best mark in the ACC.

3. Virginia G Malcolm Brogdon has scored in double digits in 12 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 60, Clemson 55