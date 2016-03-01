Preview: Virginia at Clemson

No. 4 Virginia will try to keep alive its chances to win a third straight ACC regular-season crown when it visits Clemson on Tuesday. The Cavaliers enter Tuesday a game behind Miami (Fla.) and 1 1/2 back of North Carolina, but they own the tiebreaker over the Tar Heels after a 79-74 triumph in their meeting in Charlottesville on Saturday.

“People say [UNC is] the best team in the country, the most talented team,” guard Malcolm Brogdon told reporters after scoring 26 points. “In this type of atmosphere, it’s a very special thing, it’s a very special moment. You have to put it in perspective and just understand that it’s one game, win or lose. But it’s definitely a special moment on a huge stage, and this game does determine a lot coming down the stretch for the ACC title.” It was the 19th straight home win for Virginia, but Tony Bennett’s team has lost its last two road contests and Clemson will be playing with loads of urgency in its home finale. The Tigers have lost two straight and four of six to fall off the NCAA Tournament board, according to most experts. A win over the Cavaliers and another at Boston College could put them back in the picture for an at-large bid for a program that hasn’t reached the Big Dance since 2011.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA (22-6, 11-5 ACC): Brogdon is averaging 25.3 points while shooting 63.8 percent from the floor - including 11-of-21 from 3-point distance - during a three-game hot stretch. Forward Anthony Gill emerged from a small slump to produce 15 points against the Tar Heels while London Perrantes added 12 points. Perrantes has 13 assists against three turnovers in his last two games and has made 22-of-23 free throws in a 10-game span.

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-12, 9-7): If the Tigers miss the Tournament again they will be kicking themselves for having so many close losses, as all seven of their league defeats have come by 11 points or fewer and the last four by a combined 14 points. Jaron Blossomgame scored 22 points in last Tuesday’s 75-73 loss to Georgia Tech but missed a shot at the buzzer, ending a game that saw Clemson blow an 11-point lead in the final 12 minutes. Blossomgame (18.3) ranks third among ACC scorers and the Tigers have two others - Donte Grantham (10.5) and Avry Holmes (10.0) - averaging in double figures, although the pair shoots a combined 38.1 percent from the floor and totaled just 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting in a 69-62 loss at Virginia on Jan. 19.

TIP-INS

1. Blossomgame is averaging 25 points in five games since being held to eight in a loss to Virginia Tech on Feb. 6.

2. The Cavaliers had a 22-6 advantage in attempted foul shots in the first meeting.

3. Clemson is 7-1 at home in league play and needs one victory to set a school record for home ACC wins in a single season.

PREDICTION: Virginia 69, Clemson 64