Preview: Virginia at Clemson

Virginia is hoping that a superb second-half performance its last time out can carry the squad through a road-heavy stretch, beginning Saturday at Clemson in an ACC matchup. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers had dropped two straight and were losing at home to Wake Forest with under 13 minutes remaining Sunday night before a furious rally resulted in a momentum-shifting 79-62 victory.

Senior leader London Perrantes put the team on his shoulders with 19 of his season-high 24 points in the second half, showing a new-found aggressiveness that might be necessary to steer the squad back toward the top of the ACC. "I said, 'London, you know you've had three great years. You're in a different situation this year,'" coach Tony Bennett told reporters of his message for Perrantes. ". ... This is really good for your game because you are going to have to learn to be as efficient as you can. More is being called upon for you.'" Perrantes is averaging 20 points over his last two games - while committing one turnover in 73 total minutes - and has made 9-of-13 from 3-point range in the last three contests. He will be a challenge for a Tigers team that has lost three in a row while giving up an average of 79.7 points.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA (12-3, 2-2 ACC): While Perrantes is heating up, freshman guard Kyle Guy has finally cooled off while posting four points on 1-of-11 shooting - including 0-for-5 from long distance - in the last two games. "Everybody goes through slumps," Perrantes told The Daily Progress. "Not everybody shoots the ball amazingly. You're not going to shoot it amazingly the whole season. He has confidence in his game, he has confidence in his shot, everybody does on the team. It's going to come." Guy still leads the ACC in 3-point shooting (51.2 percent) and the Cavaliers - who play four of their next five on the road - are tied atop the conference at 39.9 percent.

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-5, 1-3): Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 20 points while shooting 8-of-13 in Thursday's 75-63 loss at Georgia Tech, while the other four starters were a combined 7-for-30. Forward Donte Grantham, who averaged 10.2 points as a sophomore last season, posted his sixth single-digit scoring effort in the last seven games and is shooting 31 percent in ACC action. Sophomore guard Shelton Mitchell missed all seven of his shots Thursday night but handed out five assists and leads the team with 3.5 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won five straight meetings, including a pair of seven-point victories last season.

2. The Cavaliers made 18-of-24 free throws against Wake Forest after going 5-of-10 combined over their previous two outings.

3. Blossomgame missed his only two 3-point tries against the Yellow Jackets and is down to 15.2 percent from behind the arc. He made 44.6 percent of his attempts last season.

PREDICTION: Virginia 70, Clemson 65