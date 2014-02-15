Virginia holds off Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Guard Joe Harris scored 16 points and guard Malcolm Brogdon had 14, including the last six of the game for Virginia, as the 17th-ranked Cavaliers held off Clemson 63-58 Saturday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Virginia improved to 21-5 overall and 12-1 in ACC play, matching the program’s best start in the conference since the 1981-82 season.

The Cavaliers, who have won nine straight games since a four-point loss at Duke on Jan. 13, also halted a four-game losing streak against the Tigers at Clemson, who won those previous matchups by an average of 17 points.

Clemson, which was shooting for its second win over a nationally-ranked opponent this season, fell to 15-9 and 6-6, and lost for just the second time in 12 home games this season.

Clemson starting center Landry Nnoko missed the game with the flu, and the Cavaliers capitalized in a big way, outrebounding the Tigers 33-20 and scoring 26 points in the paint. Forward/center Mike Tobey scored 14 points, more than twice his average, on 7-of-9 shooting.

”We caught a break without Nnoko playing,“ Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. ”He’s a big factor defensively and he’s improving offensively.

Related Coverage Preview: Virginia at Clemson

“With Nnoko not being in there, we thought we had a little bit of a mismatch. With Mike, we knew if we could get him in deep position then we’d have a chance to capitalize.”

The unranked Tigers scored the first five points of the second half and led by six points, 43-37, with 10:07 left. But Clemson proceeded to go scoreless on five straight possessions and Virginia went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good.

Clemson managed to pull within one, 59-58, on a 3-pointer by leading scorer, forward K.J. McDaniels, with 21.1 seconds left, but Brogdon closed the Tigers out by connecting on four straight free throws in the final 16.7 seconds.

The Cavaliers made six of their last seven shots.

“They finished the game like a team that’s 12-1,” said Clemson coach Brad Brownell, whose team has lost three straight for the first time this season. “They are too good of an offensive team with too many good players. They didn’t once get rattled.”

There were times when the Cavaliers could have.

Clemson connected on its first six shots to bolt to a 12-6 lead and led by seven, 21-14, when guard Damarcus Harrison hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 8 1/2 minutes left in the half.

But Virginia, sparked by Harris, proceeded to go on a 12-0 run and held the upper hand for the remainder of the half. Harris scored eight of the Cavaliers’ points during the stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Tobey scored 10 points in the first half, which he capped with a tip-in of a Harris miss to give Virginia a 31-28 halftime lead.

Virginia connected on a blistering 63.6 percent of its shots (14 of 22) in the first half.

“They got stuff early, but I think the game settled down into that hard-fought battle we all expected it would be,” Bennett said. “It wasn’t that we weren’t ready, but we weren’t as sharp as we needed to be.”

McDaniels finished with a game-high 24 points for Clemson, but the Tigers had no one else in double figures. McDaniels, a junior forward, hit six of 13 shots and 11 of 13 free throws, blocked three shots and also was Clemson’s leading rebounder with four.

“We do a lot of things for K.J. to get him the ball, and lucky for us he usually comes through,” Brownell said.

NOTES: The Cavaliers clinched their third consecutive winning season in ACC play for the first time since 1981-83. ... The victory gave Virginia its first nine-game winning streak in ACC play since 1981-82. ... Virginia G Joe Harris had four 3-pointers to move into second place ahead of Harold Deane with 241 on the Cavaliers’ all-time list. ... In Clemson’s last game -- a double-overtime loss at Notre Dame -- Tigers F K.J. McDaniels became the first ACC player since 2000 to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a game. Saturday’s game marked the 10th this season in which McDaniels scored at least 20 points. ... Clemson G Rod Hall had a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, giving him a 46-to-8 mark in games played in Littlejohn Coliseum.