Preview: Virginia at Davidson

Virginia looks to get its offense in gear when it takes to the road for the first time this season against Davidson on Saturday afternoon. The 25th-ranked Cavaliers averaged 58.5 points in splitting their first two games while Davidson is coming off a loss in its home opener for the first time in 22 years. Virginia was fifth in the nation in scoring defense last season and the Cavaliers are expecting to improve on the other end, but they are shooting 40.6 percent from the field thus far.

The Cavaliers also turned the ball over 19 times in the 59-56 loss to No. 14 Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday. “It’s early in the season, and we know that we have a good team,” Virginia forward Akil Mitchell told reporters. “We just have to take those (mistakes) and learn from them and bounce back.” Davidson faces its second ranked team in three games, also losing at No. 4 Duke 111-77.

TV: Noon ET, No TV

ABOUT VIRGINIA (1-1): Perhaps the biggest problem for the Cavaliers in the loss to Virginia Commonwealth was at the free-throw line where they made only 19-of-33 – draining only six of 14 tries in the second half. Guard Joe Harris is the only player averaging in double figures scoring (11.5) while 6-8 forward Darion Atkins is contributing eight points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. Forward Evan Nolte missed the last game with an injury, but he could return to give a boost to Virginia’s cold 3-point shooting (5-of-26).

ABOUT DAVIDSON (0-2): The Wildcats improved defensively in an 81-77 loss to Milwaukee on Monday, but the Panthers made 32-of-40 free throws and rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit. Forward De’Mon Brooks is averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds over the first two games and guard Tom Droney has made 11-of-19 shots from the field. Davidson, picked second in the Southern Conference in both preseason polls, averages only nine assists after the loss of its top two distributors from the 2012-13 campaign.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 24-5 against current members of the Southern Conference, including 10-4 against Davidson with six straight wins.

2. Davidson has made at least one 3-pointer in 607 consecutive games. The last time the Wildcats did not convert one was Jan. 15, 1994 against East Tennessee State.

3. Virginia coach Tony Bennett returns to Charlotte, where he played in the NBA for the Hornets from 1992-95.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, Davidson 54