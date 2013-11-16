Virginia pulls away from Davidson

Forward Mike Tobey came off the bench to score 18 points and pull down seven rebounds as the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers downed the winless Davidson Wildcats 70-57 Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

After leading by just two at the half, the Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats 41-30 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 17 points and had seven rebounds, guard Justin Anderson had 12 points and eight rebounds, and forward Akil Mitchell added 11 points and nine rebounds for Virginia (2-1).

One minute into the second half, Virginia coach Tony Bennett called a timeout and lit into his team. The Cavaliers went on a 22-9 run.

'‘We talked about setting the tone in the second half and I didn’t like what I saw to start,‘’ Bennett said. '‘I told them, ‘That’s enough. Let me see you scrap.’ I was ticked and they needed to hear it -- and they needed to respond. And for the most part, they did.‘’

Davidson fell to 0-3 on the season. The Wildcats were led by forward De‘Mon Brooks, and guards Brian Sullivan and Tyler Kalinoski, who each scored 13 points. Kalinoski also had nine rebounds.

'‘As we progress through this schedule which is incredibly challenging, we will get better,‘’ Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. '‘We are ready to keep this program moving in the right direction. Despite an 0-3 record, I‘m very optimistic about this team.‘’

Virginia outrebounded Davidson 44-28. The Cavaliers also shot 50 percent (25 of 50) from the floor while the Wildcats made just 31.7 percent (19 of 60). However, Davidson prevented the game from becoming a blowout by connecting on 11 of 28 shots (39.3 percent) from 3-point range. Virginia made just 4 of 12 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Virginia led by as much as 55-39 when Mitchell hit a jumper with 6:05 left in the second half.

Mitchell, who played high school basketball in Charlotte, scored all 11 of his points in the second half.

'‘Things weren’t going our way and coach Bennett, in one of his marquee moments let us know -- hey look, this is what we have to do to win,‘’ Mitchell said. '‘I think guys took it to heart and that’s how we pulled away in the second half.‘’

The 6-foot-11 Tobey dominated the boards during the second half.

'‘We knew we had a size advantage so we tried to get the ball into Mike (Tobey) and me,‘’ Mitchell said. “Once we started banging inside they kind of faltered a little bit.”’

NOTES: The Wildcats’ schedule isn’t going to get much easier. Along with a first-round game against Georgia in the Charleston Classic next weekend, they play No. 11 North Carolina and No. 16 Wichita State in December. ... Virginia hosts Navy on Tuesday night. ... The game was a homecoming of sorts for Virginia coach Tony Bennett, who played three seasons (1992-95) with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and met his wife there. '‘I like Charlotte,‘’ he said with a laugh. ... Davidson didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half.