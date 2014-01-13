Preview: Virginia at Duke

Off to its worst conference start in seven seasons, No. 13 Duke looks to right the ship when it hosts ACC rival Virginia on Monday. The Blue Devils were held to a season-low 59 points on Saturday, falling by 13 at Clemson and slipping to 1-2 in conference play. “We’re not very good right now and that’s on me,” coach Mike Krzyzewski told the Herald-Sun. “We’ve got to take steps to try to get to be good, because the league is unforgiving.”

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have rolled off three straight wins to kick off the ACC portion of their schedule, marking the first time that’s happened since 2009-10. Virginia has cruised past each of its conference opponents, winning by an average of 22 points, and forward Mike Tobey told the Charlottesville Daily Progress that the team has learned how to close out games. “In the past, what we would do is get a lead and (let opponents) back in,” he said. “This year, we’re talking about stepping on the gas and just keep going.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (12-4, 3-0 ACC): The Cavaliers are no offensive powerhouse, averaging 65.9 points, which ranks ahead of only Miami (63.5) in the conference, but their defense is phenomenal. Virginia has allowed only 55.2 points per game, good for second in the ACC behind Clemson (53.9). The Cavaliers don’t have a single player among the conference’s top 20 in scoring, as Joe Harris (10.7 points per game) and Malcolm Brogdon (10.1) lead the offense.

ABOUT DUKE (12-4, 1-2 ACC): On the surface, the numbers for freshman Jabari Parker are impressive, with his 19.5 points per game good for a share of second in the ACC. Parker has struggled of late, however, shooting 16-of-48 and averaging 11.5 points in his last four games, after totaling 20 or more points in 10 of his first 12 games. Rodney Hood adds 18.6 points per game for the Blue Devils and Quinn Cook chips in with 13.6, while Parker’s average of 7.6 rebounds leads the team and ranks sixth in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia snapped an eight-game losing streak against Duke with a 73-68 win in Charlottesville last season but the Blue Devils are 17-2 against the Cavaliers in the last 19 meetings.

2. Duke’s 82.7 points per game leads the ACC and ranks 21st nationally.

3. The Cavaliers may have an edge against Duke on the boards, as they lead the conference in defensive rebounding percentage (75.7 percent).

PREDICTION: Virginia 70, Duke 68