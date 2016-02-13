Preview: Virginia at Duke

Despite a rocky start in ACC play, Virginia is once again near the top of the league standings due to the same defense that has been its trademark under coach Tony Bennett. The seventh-ranked Cavaliers eye an eighth straight victory Saturday when they hit the road to face Duke for the only regular-season meeting between the conference powerhouses this season.

Virginia opened its ACC slate with a 2-3 mark following a loss at Florida State on Jan. 17 - matching its worst such start since 2010-11 - before going on its current winning streak, highlighted by wins at Louisville and Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers recorded a fourth consecutive double-digit victory Tuesday, defeating Virginia Tech 67-49 to remain one-half game behind conference-leading North Carolina. However, the back-to-back regular-season league champions haven’t defeated the Blue Devils during the regular season since 2012-13 and will attempt to cool down a Duke team that has overcome a 1-4 stretch to end January with three straight wins. The Blue Devils, who trail the Tar Heels by two games, knocked off the Cardinals at home 72-65 on Monday to begin a four-game run in which they will face three of the top four teams in the ACC in 12 days.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (20-4, 9-3 ACC): The Cavaliers, who led the nation in scoring defense a season ago, have moved up to third in the country this season (ACC-low 59.6 points) after holding each of their last four opponents to 50 points or fewer. Malcolm Brogdon (team-high 17.7 points), who has connected on 26 straight free throws, has scored in double figures in 23 straight contests but is coming off his worst offensive effort (12 points on 4-of-12 shooting) during the Cavaliers’ winning streak. Sophomore forward Isaiah Wilkins (4.6) countered with a career-high 14 points versus the Hokies, falling one point shy of matching his output over the last five games combined.

ABOUT DUKE (18-6, 7-4): The Blue Devils are tied for eighth in the country in scoring offense (ACC-best 84.3 points), relying heavily on a six-man rotation led by the conference’s second-highest scorer in Grayson Allen (20.8 points) and seventh-highest scorer Brandon Ingram (16.9). Allen, who has drained his last 19 free throws and is 15-of-23 beyond the arc over his last four contests, has tallied at least 27 points in three of his last five outings. All four of Ingram’s double-doubles in league play have come in the last six games; the lanky 6-9 guard leads all ACC freshman in double-doubles (six) and rebounding (6.7) while ranking second among league rookies in scoring and blocks (1.6).

TIP-INS

1. Duke leads the all-time series 117-50 and has won the last 16 meetings at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

2. The Cavaliers have trailed for a total of one minute, 19 seconds over the last four contests.

3. The Blue Devils played their 1,000th game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Saturday’s win, improving to 844-156 at the venue. They are also 291-21 over their last 312 home games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, Duke 60