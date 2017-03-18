Preview: Virginia vs. Florida

Florida and Virginia meet Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region in Orlando, Fla. in a matchup of two power-five conference teams are excellent defensively. Both squads will look for better performances after the fourth-seeded Gators shook off a sluggish first half to pull away from East Tennessee State and the fifth-seeded Cavaliers actually relied on their offense to hold off UNC-Wilmington.

Virginia, which leads the nation in scoring defense, shot 51 percent and received a career-high 23 points off the bench from Marial Shayok in the five-point victory. “We were down, and we just knew we had to get aggressive,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters after the Cavaliers rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half. Florida, which came into the tournament averaging 9.5 turnovers (third in the nation), committed eight in the first half before turning a one-point halftime lead into a comfortable 15-point victory. “We had to rev it up,” Florida forward Devin Robinson told reporters after scoring a career-high 24 points. “We got comfortable at the end of the first half.”

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT VIRGINIA (23-10): London Perrantes, who scored 24 points, and Shayok combined to shoot 17-of-31 as the Cavaliers reached the second round for the fourth consecutive season. Virginia gave up 10 3-pointers, just the third time in 33 games an opponent has hit double digits in shots from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers posted their highest point total in a regulation game since scoring 79 against Wake Forest on Jan. 8.

ABOUT FLORIDA (25-8): The Gators led the SEC and ranked 13th nationally in field-goal percentage defense (39.5 percent) but allowed East Tennessee State to shoot 48.2 percent in the opening 20 minutes. Florida’s defense improved in the second half, limiting the Buccaneers to six field goals over the first 17 minutes. Robinson hit 10-of-17 shots and added seven rebounds while Kevarrius Hayes added seven points, seven boards and six steals.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia F Isaiah Wilkins, who leads the team in blocked shots, rebounds and steals, was limited to five minutes on Thursday due to a virus and will not play Saturday.

2. The Gators are 10-1 all time in NCAA tournament games played in Florida.

3. Saturday’s winner faces either top seed Villanova or eighth-seeded Wisconsin in the regional semifinals Friday in New York City.

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, Florida 62