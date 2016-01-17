Preview: Virginia at Florida State

It’d been almost three years since Virginia had dropped consecutive games in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The No. 11 Cavaliers snapped their most recent two-game skid against a tough Miami team on Tuesday and now look for two wins in a row when they visit Florida State on Sunday.

”It was a good win for us. Losing those last two games, we were not playing Virginia basketball, and that is not what we do,” said senior forward Anthony Gill, who scored 15 points in the 66-58 win over the No. 9 team in the country. All-American candidate Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points, London Perrantes scored all 13 of his in the second half and the Cavaliers used an 11-2 run after the break to turn a 43-41 deficit into a 52-45 lead with 7 1/2 minutes remaining. Florida State is coming off its first conference triumph on Wednesday, 85-78 over North Carolina State behind 22 points from freshman Malik Beasley and 18 and four 3-pointers from Devon Bookert. The Cavaliers have had their way against the Seminoles recently, having won the last five games, including a 62-50 win in Tallahassee to open the 2013-14 ACC season.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA (13-3, 2-2 ACC): Consecutive defeats caused Virginia coach Tony Bennett to insert sophomore guard Marial Shayok (3.7 points) and freshman center Jack Salt (2.3) into the starting lineup in place of Darius Thompson (7.0) and Isaiah Wilkins (4.2). Brogdon is averaging 17 points and 4.4 rebounds while Gill contributes 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds and is second in the ACC in shooting percentage (61 percent). Perrantes has improved his scoring average (11.6) over five points from last season in two fewer minutes per contest and contributes 4.2 assists per game.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (11-5, 1-3): The Seminoles shot 50 percent from the floor, got 15 points from freshman guard Dwayne Bacon and and led by 14 with six minutes to play before holding off the Wolfpack. Beasley (17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds) and Bacon (16.6, 5.2) lead the team in scoring and shoot a combined 48.5 percent from the floor. Sophomore point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes leads the conference in assists (5.6), while adding 12.1 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. In consecutive road losses at Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to shoot 53.1 percent from 3-point range (17-of-32), but Miami was just 6-for-22.

2. Virginia is 23-22 all-time versus Florida State in the series that dates back to 1991-92.

3. Florida State ranks third in conference games in scoring (77.3) while Virginia yields just 65.5 points, third fewest in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Virginia 72, Florida State 61