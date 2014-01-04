(Updated: ADDED Brogdon’s first name in 5th graph.)

Virginia 62, Florida State 50: Justin Anderson led all scorers with 16 points off the bench as the visiting Cavaliers opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a win over the Seminoles.

London Perrantes added a season-high 14 points, including 3-of-5 3-pointers for Virginia (10-4, 1-0), which won despite shooting just 32.8 percent from the field. Akil Mitchell finished with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the 14th of his career.

Okaro White’s 15 points led Florida State (9-4, 0-1), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. White added a team-high seven rebounds and Aaron Thomas totaled nine points and six boards for the Seminoles, who shot 30.8 percent.

Virginia put together a 30-17 lead at halftime, led by 10 points apiece from Anderson and Perrantes. Florida State’s point total at intermission was its lowest of the season, as the Seminoles connected on just six of their first 20 field-goal attempts.

After the break, Florida State fell behind by as many as 22 before rallying to pull within seven with 2:55 to play. That was as close as the Seminoles got as the Cavaliers hit 9-of-15 free throws, led by 5-of-6 from Malcolm Brogdon, down the stretch to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia improved to 21-27 all-time against Florida State and won for just the fifth time in 21 visits to Tallahassee. ... Cavaliers leading scorer G Joe Harris was scoreless in two minutes before leaving with dizziness and spending the rest of the game on the bench. ... Florida State G Ian Miller, the team’s leading scorer, was limited to six points on 2-of-8 shooting before fouling out.