Virginia gets elusive win at Florida State

Virginia’s rocky relationship with the state of Florida got a little bit smoother Saturday.

The Cavaliers, who hadn’t won in the Sunshine State in their last 17 tries entering Saturday -- including 0 for their last 10 at Florida State -- jumped out to a huge first-half lead and held on to beat the Seminoles, 62-50, in both teams’ ACC openers in Tallahassee, Fla.

”Streaks are made to be broken. It’s a good one to end,“ said fifth-year UVA head coach Tony Bennett, who improved to 5-0 in conference openers. ”Losing (in Tallahassee) last year was a significant blow for us; very costly loss for us. Perhaps (had we won that game it could‘ve) catapulted us into the NCAA Tournament. I don’t get too wrapped up in that stuff. I didn’t even tell the guys how many we’d lost in a row until after. My message was just, ‘Let’s shut up, go out and play ball.’

“And that’s what we did.”

Reserve guard Justin Anderson filled in nicely for injured Virginia star guard Joe Harris, leading the Cavaliers (10-4 overall, 1-0 in the ACC) with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench. The Cavaliers also got 14 points from guard London Perrantes, as well as 11 points each from guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Akil Mitchell. Brodgon added six rebounds, while Mitchell posted a double-double with 13 boards.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Seminoles (9-4, 0-1), who were held to their lowest point total since a 56-36 loss to Virginia last year.

“Whenever we made a mistake, we took advantage of it. They got some 50-50 balls that could’ve gone either way and they were just more aggressive than we were,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “They were the tougher team tonight. And we just invented ways to turn the ball over.”

FSU, which finished with 16 turnovers, committed 13 of those in the first half, leading to 20 Virginia points as the Cavaliers raced out to a 30-17 halftime lead.

“We didn’t come in and match their intensity,” said FSU forward and leading scorer Okaro White, who was the only Seminole to reach double figures with 16 points and seven rebounds. “You got 13 turnovers (in the first half), let them score 20 points off those and then get outrebounded, that’s pretty much ball game right there.”

The Cavaliers, who have now won their last six ACC openers, pulled off the victory without the services of leading scorer Harris, who came in averaging 11.1 points a game but exited just 2:23 into the first half with an apparent head injury.

Harris never returned -- and Virginia didn’t need him.

Virginia boasts the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense (56.7 points per game allowed) and held FSU to 6-of-20 shooting while forcing 13 turnovers in the first half to seize control early.

Things only got better for Virginia after the break as the Cavaliers stretched their advantage to 41-21 just five minutes in. That margin grew to 22 points at the 13:23 mark when FSU committed its 15th turnover of the game, leading to an uncontested alley-oop from Perrantes to Anderson that brought a huge eruption from the Cavaliers’ bench.

Despite owning a significant height advantage over the Cavaliers -- Florida State has six players taller than 6-foot-8, while Virginia has just one -- the Seminoles were outrebounded 42-36, including 17 on the offensive end.

“I look at the offensive rebounds against this team. I thought that was significant for us,” said Bennett of his Cavaliers, which went a dismal 18-of-33 from the foul line and almost let FSU back in the game late in the second half. “We were a little wobbly down the stretch, but I felt we played the right kind of defense -- the kind of basketball we needed to play shorthanded with Joe out -- to give us a chance to win.”

Florida State did make a run, cutting the deficit to 13 points with just under nine minutes remaining on guard Ian Miller’s 3-pointer and then down to 11 on center Boris Bojanovsky’s free throws with 6:23 left. It was then trimmed to seven points, 53-46, with 2:52 on the clock after guard Aaron Thomas made two free throws and White drilled a 3-pointer.

But Florida State would get no closer.

FSU came in having won four of its last five conference openers, but the Seminoles’ scoring average of 77 points a game took a big hit when they tallied their lowest first-half and total-game output of the season.

The Seminoles did block seven shots -- about the only place they led on Saturday’s stat sheet.

FSU shot just 30 percent from the field, although it wasn’t much better than Virginia’s 32 percent on 19 of 58 from the field.

So what was the difference?

“They shot two percent better because they executed a lot better,” Hamilton said with a laugh as he gazed over the final statistics. “Give them credit.”

NOTES: Virginia’s last victory at FSU was Feb. 17, 2001. ... Virginia, which opened the season ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll, did not receive any votes for the first time this season since starting 7-1 before dropping three of its last six games. ... The Seminoles and Cavaliers began playing in 1991. FSU still leads the all-time series 22-19, despite Saturday’s loss. ... Virginia will try to rebound Tuesday when it hosts Wake Forest. Florida State hits the road for its next game Wednesday at Clemson.