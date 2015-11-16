Preview: Virginia at George Washington

Despite a slow start and an off game from preseason co-ACC Player of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, No. 6 Virginia proved it had more than enough in its opener to cruise to a lopsided victory. The Cavaliers take aim at their 14th consecutive non-conference win Monday when they square off against host George Washington for the second straight year.

Virginia missed 12 of its first 13 shots and saw Brogdon misfire on five of his seven field-goal attempts on Friday, but the Cavaliers showed off their strong supporting cast with a 24-9 surge to end the first half and 17-0 run to begin the second in an 86-48 rout of Morgan State. ”I thought we got some decent shots in the first half, but some were a little forced. Getting on the glass and getting out in transition were the two things that opened it up for us,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. The Colonials advanced to the second round of the NIT last season before falling to Temple, but opened the 2015-16 campaign with an 85-76 win over Lafayette in a contest that featured 57 fouls and 73 free throws. George Washington was held to its lowest point total since its final non-conference game of the 2012-13 season in last year’s meeting with the Cavaliers, scoring only 16 second-half points in a 59-42 loss.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA (1-0): Bennett appeared to be very pleased with the contributions of 6-4 sophomore transfer Darius Thompson, who tallied 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in his debut. “He’s good in the open court (and) gives us a dimension that we haven’t had. … I think Darius gives us another ball-handler out there since he played some point guard at Tennessee,” Bennett said. Although he did not commit to their place in the rotation, Bennett also praised the performance of two of his freshmen – 6-7, 243-pound Jarred Reuter and 6-11, 250-pound Jack Salt – who combined for 13 points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-0): Tyler Cavanaugh was one of three transfers to join the Colonials in the offseason and had an immediate impact in his team debut, scoring 15 points and corralling a career-high 17 rebounds. The 6-9 junior’s contributions have to be considered a bonus since George Washington already boasts two 1,000-point scorers in Patricio Garino (team-best 12.4 points last year) and Kevin Larsen (10.9 points, team-high 7.4 rebounds) and added transfer Alex Mitola, who also topped that mark while at Dartmouth. Joe McDonald only scored three points against Lafayette, but should give the Colonials a fourth 1,000-point scorer at some point this season as his career total stands at 841.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia outrebounded Morgan State 50-21 on Friday, marking the third straight regular-season non-conference game in which it enjoyed a rebounding margin of at least plus-20.

2. The Colonials were one of four Atlantic-10 schools to shoot at least 35 percent beyond the arc last season, but managed to go only 2-for-17 in their opener.

3. The Cavaliers have won the last seven meetings, including six by double figures.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, George Washington 55