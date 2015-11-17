George Washington 73, No. 6 Virginia 68

Guard Patricio Garino and forward Tyler Cavanaugh each had 18 points and five rebounds as George Washington shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and upset No. 6 Virginia 73-68 on Monday before a sellout crowd of 5,025 in the nation’s capital.

Cavanaugh, a transfer from Wake Forest, gave the Colonials a 64-55 with two free throws at the 5:24 mark.

After the Cavaliers trimmed the lead to 64-58, forward Yuta Watanabe made a basket to build the margin back up to nine at 68-59 with 4:16 remaining and the Colonials held on to post its biggest home win in nearly 20 years.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won their last 15 nonconference games and allowed just 51.5 points per contest last season.

Virginia center Mike Tobey had 10 points in the first half but was held scoreless after intermission. Forward Anthony Gill had 11 points for Virginia.

The last time George Washington beat a ranked team at home was Xavier on Jan. 14, 1998. The last time the Colonials beat a team at home ranked No. 6 or higher was Feb. 5, 1995, when UMass was No. 1.

It was the first time the teams met in the nation’s capital since 1983. Virginia (1-1) had won its previous eight games against the Colonials (1-1).

Guard Joe McDonald added 10 points for the Colonials, reserve guard Paul Jorgensen also had 10 points and forward Kevin Larsen had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.