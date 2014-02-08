Preview: Virginia at Georgia Tech

Virginia has answered any doubts of its ability to compete for the ACC title since a four-point loss at Duke last month by winning its past six games. The No. 21 Cavaliers play Saturday at struggling Georgia Tech, looking to remain one game behind unbeaten and top-ranked Syracuse in the race for the conference lead after dispatching Boston College 77-67 at home Wednesday - three days after upsetting Pittsburgh. The biggest question surrounding the Yellow Jackets is will they have enough healthy bodies to finish the season, playing with seven scholarship players in Tuesday’s 45-41 loss at Clemson.

Georgia Tech played Tuesday without leading scorer Trae Golden, out with a pulled groin, earlier lost Robert Carter Jr., Jason Morris and Travis Jorgenson to season-ending injuries, and dismissed Solomon Poole from the squad Monday. Tuesday’s loss was the fifth in the Yellow Jackets’ past seven games. Suffocating defense has marked Virginia’s surge toward the top of the ACC as the Cavaliers are second in the country (and in the ACC to Clemson) in allowing 56 points per game.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT VIRGINIA (18-5, 9-1 ACC): The Cavaliers’ success is sparked by a defense that holds opponents to 38.2 percent shooting from the field and has held ACC opposition to less than 50 percent from the field in 26 consecutive games. Malcolm Brogdon has played particularly well on offense of late, averaging 16.8 points in his past four contests. Virginia won by double digits in 11 of its past 12 victories, with the upset of Pittsburgh the lone close win.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (12-11, 3-7 ACC): Senior center Daniel Miller is one of the hottest players in the ACC, averaging 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in his past four games with a pair of 14-rebound efforts. The Yellow Jackets are very thin at guard without Golden, and sophomore Marcus Georges-Hunt didn’t help matters Tuesday by shooting 1-for-13 from the field. Saturday’s game opens a three-game homestand for Georgia Tech, which still has to face Duke at home and travel to top-ranked Syracuse.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers are off to their best start in ACC play since 1981-82, when Virginia won 12 of its first 13 conference contests.

2. Golden is eighth in scoring in ACC games at 15.3, and had averaged 21 points in his past three games before being hurt after eight minutes against Wake Forest on Feb. 1.

3. The Yellow Jackets lead the series 39-35, but Virginia has won six of the past seven meetings.

PREDICTION: Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 52