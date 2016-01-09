Preview: Virginia at Georgia Tech

Virginia’s 11-game winning streak ended in stunning fashion Monday, and coach Tony Bennett is hoping the Cavaliers learned a valuable lesson as the fourth-ranked team in the country looks to get back on track Saturday at Georgia Tech. “We weren’t very good,” Bennett told reporters after Virginia Tech shocked the Cavaliers 70-68, “either we’re going to learn from this or we’re going to continue to struggle.”

As good as Virginia has been through the season’s first two months – the Cavaliers rank among the nation’s leaders in scoring defense and field-goal percentage – it gave up 52.9 percent shooting from 3-point range Monday while committing 16 turnovers, offsetting guard London Perrantes’ season-best seven 3-pointers and 22 points. The Yellow Jackets have dropped their first two ACC games for the fourth straight season but pushed No. 7 North Carolina and No. 21 Pittsburgh, falling by a combined 13 points in allowing 86 points to the Tar Heels and 89 to the Panthers. “The way we’re defending and the way they were on offense, you got to a point where, gosh, we had to score on every play,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory told the media after Wednesday’s 89-84 loss at Pittsburgh. Guard Adam Smith scored a career-high 30 points in the loss, hitting eight 3-pointers.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3, RSN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (12-2, 1-1 ACC): Perrantes has been outstanding from long range in his past six games, hitting 18-of-26 attempts from beyond the arc, and guard Malcolm Brogdon (team-best 16.6 points) is one of the best pure scorers in the ACC. Forward Anthony Gill is in the top 25 nationally in shooting from the field (60.8 percent), while leading Virginia in rebounding (6.4) and ranking second in scoring (15.4). Even with Monday’s performance, the Cavaliers still lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.1).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (10-5, 0-2): The Yellow Jackets have established three consistent scoring options in Smith, guard Marcus Georges-Hunt and forward Charles Mitchell (the trio combining for 64 points against Pittsburgh). Mitchell leads the ACC and ranks in the top 10 in the nation in rebounding at 11.6 after pulling down 17 boards to go with 20 points Wednesday, and Georges-Hunt averages a team-best 15.2 points. Georgia Tech has been whistled for 47 fouls through its first two conference games and opponents have shot 59 free throws, compared to 34 for the Yellow Jackets.

TIP-INS

1. Smith is off to a great start in ACC play, scoring 20 points against North Carolina and shooting 14-of-23 from 3-point range in the first two conference contests.

2. The Cavaliers, who are 1-2 on the road so far, play three of their next four games at home after Saturday.

3. Mitchell recorded his 11th double-double Wednesday, and his 17 rebounds is the second-highest total by a Georgia Tech player in an ACC game.

PREDICTION: Virginia 77, Georgia Tech 63