No. 21 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 45: Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the visiting Cavaliers finally found their offensive rhythm in the final nine minutes to extend their winning streak to seven.

Joe Harris and Anthony Gill each added 11 points for Virginia (19-5, 10-1 ACC), who outscored the Yellow Jackets (12-12, 3-8) 27-4 after Georgia Tech took a 41-37 lead early in the second half. Virginia shot 39.6 percent from the field, but held the Yellow Jackets to only one point in the final 9:31.

Chris Bolden scored 13 points and Daniel Miller finished with nine points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets returned leading scorer Trae Golden, who missed Tuesday’s game at Clemson with a groin injury, and Robert Carter Jr., who had not played since Dec. 29 with a knee injury.

The teams stayed within five points of each other until the Cavaliers forced three Georgia Tech turnovers in a 1:58 span. Brogdon hit two free throws to put the Cavaliers ahead for good at 46-44 with 7:06 remaining, Harris’ 3-pointer made it 51-44 and Gill added a dunk and two free throws to push the lead to 57-45 with 4:07 left.

Brogdon’s 3-pointer gave the Cavaliers a 19-14 advantage with a little more than nine minutes left in the first half, but Bolden hit three 3-pointers in the final nine minutes and Miller’s basket with 2:36 to play staked the Yellow Jackets to a 30-29 halftime lead. Georgia Tech moved ahead 41-37 on Carter’s 3-pointer 5 1/2 minutes into the second half, but two Harris free throws tied the game at 44 with 9:31 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia finished 17-for-19 from the free-throw line while the Yellow Jackets hit just 3-of-13 attempts. … Virginia has won seven consecutive ACC games for the first time since 2006-07 and has won five conference road games for the first time since 1994-95. … Carter finished with five points in 16 minutes while Golden – still bothered by the groin injury – did not score in 18 minutes.