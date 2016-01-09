No. 17 West Virginia catches Oklahoma State short

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Deep and confident, No. 17 West Virginia scarcely missed injured starter Daxter Miles. The attrition hit slumping Oklahoma State much harder.

With four regulars sidelined, the Cowboys couldn’t stay competitive Saturday and West Virginia won its seventh consecutive game 77-60 behind guard Jevon Carter’s 16 points and five assists.

Forward Jonathan Holton finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Devin Williams contributed 12 points and nine boards for the Mountaineers (14-1, 3-0 in the Big 12), who fought the temptation of looking ahead to Tuesday’s showdown against No. 1 Kansas.

“The Big 12 is way competitive,” Holton said. “There’s a team ever night that can knock you off. Oklahoma State is no pushover. They can probably upset some teams this season.”

The Mountaineers shot only 39 percent but led the rebounding 40-33, included 18 on the offensive end.

”We did have some good stops and the first-shot defense wasn’t bad at times,“ Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford said. ”But it’s deflating when you get them to miss and they keep rebounding it time after time.

The Cowboys (9-6, 1-2), playing their 12th game without top 3-point shooter Phil Forte, also were missing Tyree Griffin (concussion) and shot-blocking 7-footer Anthony Allen and backup guard Davon Dillard (suspensions).

Ford’s options were further limited when forwards Leyton Hammonds, Chris Olivier and Mitchell Solomon fouled out.

“At one point I thought I might have to play,” Ford said.

With Miles sidelined by an ankle injury, West Virginia guard Jaysean Paige, one of the Big 12’s top sixth men, made his first start of the season.

Miles shot 2-of-10 from the field and finished with nine points --half of what he had averaged during the previous four-game stretch.

West Virginia had been averaging 18 turnovers in its last three wins but committed only 10 with short-handed Oklahoma State sagging back in the zone.

“That is what we are shooting for -- we want to be 10 or less,” coach Bob Huggins said. “We shouldn’t turn it over much against a zone even though we have.”

Guards Jawun Evans scored 13 points and Jeff Newberry had 12 for Oklahoma State, which dropped its third straight in the series.

West Virginia opened the game with seven unanswered points and enjoyed its biggest first-half cushion at 31-18 before taking a 38-26 lead into the break on Carter’s jumper with four seconds left.

NOTES: Daxter Miles’ string of 49 consecutive starts ended. There was no immediate word on his availability for Tuesday’s game against No. 1 Kansas. ... The Cowboys were expected to seek a medical redshirt for Phil Forte, who has not played since Nov. 19. ... Oklahoma State was ranked last in Big 12 rebounding margin, while West Virginia led the league and ranked sixth nationally before Saturday.