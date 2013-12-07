Preview: Virginia at Green Bay

After being held to a season-low 38 points in a loss to ninth-ranked Wisconsin on Wednesday, Virginia visits Green Bay on Saturday in search of its seventh win in eight games. The Cavaliers went nearly nine minutes without a field goal in the second half in the loss to the Badgers, leaving themselves struggling to explain their inefficiencies. “There’s no way we should be scoring 30-something points in a whole game,” guard London Perrantes told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“Nothing seemed like it was working,” coach Tony Bennett added. Virginia’s two losses both came at the hands of ranked opponents, with a Nov. 12 defeat to No. 14 VCU and Wednesday’s setback sandwiching a six-game winning streak. Green Bay is seeking its second straight triumph after claiming a 67-59 decision over Tulsa last Saturday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA (7-2): The Cavaliers have limited opponents to an average of just 52.9 points, but despite another impressive defensive effort on Wednesday, few teams can expect to win when scoring less than 40 points. Perrantes, who led the Cavaliers with eight points against Wisconsin, said everything Virginia tried last time out seemingly went for naught. “Couldn’t get any open looks and when we did, we couldn’t knock them down, so it was definitely frustrating,” he said. Joe Harris (11.2 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (10.1) lead the Cavaliers in scoring.

ABOUT GREEN BAY (4-2): The Phoenix are coming off a third-place finish in the Great Alaska Shootout, defeating Tulsa and Pepperdine while losing to Harvard. Keifer Sykes averaged 24.7 points and 6.7 assists during the tournament and leads Green Bay with 22.8 and 4.2 on the season. Alec Brown is averaging 11.8 points and Jordan Fouse pulls down a team-high nine rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Bennett starred for Green Bay from 1988-92 while playing under his father, coach Dick Bennett. The Virginia coach is a member of the Phoenix Hall of Fame and is the program’s all-time leader in points (2,285) and assists (601).

2. Sykes reached the 1,000-point mark for his career in the win over Tulsa, his 70th career game. He became the third-fastest Phoenix player to eclipse the mark behind Bennett (56 games) and Richard Sims (68).

3. The Cavaliers shot 23.4 percent against Wisconsin - the fourth-worst performance from the field in program history.

PREDICTION: Virginia 75, Green Bay 50