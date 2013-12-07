Green Bay 75, Virginia 72: Greg Mays scored a career-high 24 points to lead the host Phoenix over the Cavaliers.

Keifer Sykes turned in a 21-point, 10-assist performance for Green Bay (5-2), which won its third straight game. Carrington Love added 10 points off the bench for the Phoenix, who forced 14 turnovers and had 12 steals, led by Jordan Fouse’s school-record eight.

Malcolm Brogdon’s 17 points led the offense for Virginia (7-3), which had five players reach double figures. Anthony Gill and Joe Harris added 12 points apiece while Brogdon grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Green Bay closed the first half on a 7-0 run to establish a 37-31 advantage at intermission. After the break, the Phoenix used an 11-0 burst, led by a pair of 3-pointers from Love, to open up their biggest lead of the game at 48-35.

A 13-3 spurt pulled Virginia to within 63-62 with 4:01 remaining before the Cavaliers finally pulled even at 69-69 on five straight from Brogdon with 1:53 to play. Green Bay jumped back in front 73-69 with layups from Mays and Fouse on consecutive possessions and, after a Justin Anderson 3-pointer pulled Virginia back to within 73-72, Sykes sank a pair of free throws and Anderson’s desperation heave at the buzzer wouldn’t fall as the Phoenix escaped with the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: One game removed from recording the fourth-worst field goal percentage in school history - 23.4 percent against Wisconsin - the Cavaliers more than doubled that, shooting 50 percent. ... Sykes has 20 or more points in six straight games for Green Bay. ... Phoenix G Vincent Garrett was held scoreless for the first time this season on 0-for-6 shooting.