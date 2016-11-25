Preview: Virginia vs. Iowa

No. 6 Virginia and its vaunted defense has been too much for opponents on the young season but that could change Friday night against Iowa in the third round of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. According to ESPN, the Cavaliers are the first team in the past 20 seasons to limit three consecutive Division 1 opponents to fewer than 40 points.

The latest of those dominant efforts came in a 90-34 rout of Grambling State on Tuesday. "I don't think that you can imagine what it's like to play against that defense," Tigers coach Shawn Walker told reporters after his team shot 23.1 percent and turned the ball over 21 times. The Hawkeyes could challenge the trend behind senior guard Peter Jok, who has scored at least 27 points in three of his four outings. He was right on that mark in just 19 minutes of a 95-67 rout of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sunday as Iowa topped the 90-point mark for the third time on the young season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-0): Coach Tony Bennett was able to give his reserves some extended running time in Wednesday's rout and backup freshman guard Kyle Guy took advantage of the opportunity with a phenomenal 20 points in just 13 minutes. Guy is 8-of-10 from 3-point range and has produced 44 points in 69 minutes through the first four games. Leading scorer Marial Shayok has followed a similar pattern by averaging 12.5 points in 18 minutes and freshman forward Mamadi Diakite has emerged in the last three games to go 9-of-11 from the floor.

ABOUT IOWA (3-1): While the Hawkeyes have been lighting up the scoreboard early on, their numbers would be even more impressive if they hit their freebies, as Fran McCaffery's squad made 20-of-30 in Sunday's win and is shooting 66.4 percent at the line on the season. Jok has made all 12 of his attempts while Tyler Cook, who is second on the team in scoring at 14.8, has hit just 12-of-21. Forward Nicholas Baer has 13 assists against just two turnovers while recording a team-high eight steals, including three in each of the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. The winner takes on either Providence or Memphis in the title game Saturday night.

2. Iowa is 2-0 all time against Virginia with both wins coming in the postseason (1997 NCAA Tournament, 2013 NIT).

3. Cavaliers F Isaiah Wilkins leads his team in rebounding (5.8) and has seven steals over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Virginia 73, Iowa 66