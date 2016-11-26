No. 7 Virginia smothers Iowa 74-41

No. 7 Virginia continued its dominance in the early going of the 2016-17 season with a 74-41 win over Iowa in the semifinals of Friday night's Emerald Coast Classic.

The win marked the fifth straight double-digit triumph for the Cavaliers who will play in the championship game Saturday.

Virginia (5-0) led for 39 minutes as they shot 48 percent on the night and held Iowa (3-2) to their lowest point total of the season.

Iowa's 41 points were fewer than they have scored in the first half of any of their previous four games this season.

"I think we just tried to make Iowa earn everything," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. "You look at it possession by possession and make them earn their looks. Nothing easy."

Three Cavaliers scored in double figures as forward Jared Reuter led the way with a career-high 14 points and nine rebounds. Guard London Perrantes added 12 points and forward Isaiah Wilkins tallied 11.

"Jack had a few quick fouls so I was able to get some minutes in the first half," Reuter said of his career-night, "I just wanted to go in and be aggressive and not let there be any slippage and just do what I have to do."

Virginia dished out 18 assists on 29 made field goals as four players recorded at least three dimes.

"I think that's important for us when the ball moves like it does," Bennett said of his team's passing. "If there is something early, of course you take it but if not we want that ball to rotate. We have a very unselfish team."

The Hawkeyes shot 31 percent for the game and was led by guard Peter Jok who put in 13 points -- well below his season average.

"We tried our best to make him (Jok) earn everything and not get easy looks," Bennett said. "He has such a quick release and when he goes to his right he's really good. There are a lot of unknowns with their team just like there are with ours. We just said that if they are going to beat us, it's going to be with tough shots."

Jok was the only Hawkeye to score in double figures as highly-touted freshman Tyler Cook scored just six points after entering the game second on the team in scoring at just over 14 points per game.

Bennett talked about the importance of his team coming out strong in the second half.

"They can score in spurts, we knew that," Bennett said of Iowa's scoring ability. "I thought we stayed pretty true to who we were in the first half. We got a little sloppy late, but we got some interior stuff and didn't let them get to a spot where it would get out of hand."

Iowa led 2-0 in the game's first minute but never saw the lead again. Virginia scored 11-straight to take an 11-2 lead early in the half and continued their dominance with crisp passing and solid shooting.

The Cavaliers shot 51 percent in the first half and assisted on 13 of their 16 made field goals. Three Virginia players scored at least six points as Perrantes led the way with seven.

Virginia would lead 39-19 at the half.

Jok paced the Iowa offense with seven first-half points, but the Hawkeyes managed to shoot just 29 percent as they turned the ball over nine times.

NOTES: Virginia improves to 1-2 all-time against Iowa. ... The Cavaliers rank first in the country in scoring defense at 38.8 points per game. ... Iowa senior Dale Jones will miss the next eight weeks with a fractured wrist. ... This marks the second straight season Iowa travels to Florida for a Thanksgiving holiday tournament. ... Virginia has outscored its last two opponents by 60 points combined in the first half. ... The Cavaliers go for their fourth consecutive regular-season tournament championship on Saturday.