Preview: Virginia at James Madison

Junior guard Malcolm Brogdon, Virginia’s top scorer last season, leads the Cavaliers as they make the one-hour trip to Harrisonburg, Va., to open the season with in-state rival James Madison on Friday. Although Virginia starts the season ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, the defending ACC champion was picked to finish fourth in the conference - a testament to the ACC’s depth as Duke, the preseason favorite, is No. 3, North Carolina is No. 6 and Louisville is No. 9. The Cavaliers return three starters and a dozen letterwinners from a team that was an NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed, but lost in the Sweet 16.

Virginia will be without returning starting guard London Perrantes (5.5 points, 3.8 assists per game) and reserve forward Evan Nolte, who were suspended for the Cavaliers’ two preseason scrimmages and the season opener for a violation of team rules over the summer. James Madison will also be without two players as starting guard Andre Nation was suspended five games and forward Tom Vodanovich two games for an off-campus altercation with each other in October. Nation, who led the team in scoring (15.4 points) last season, and Ron Curry (12.1 points, 3.4 assists) are the Dukes’ two returning starters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2013-14: 30-7): Junior forward Anthony Gill (8.6 points, four rebounds) and junior guard Justin Anderson (7.8, 3.2), the reigning ACC Sixth Man of the Year, figure to move into the starting lineup. Gill came on strong at the end of the season and the Cavaliers felt his loss when he suffered an ankle injury in their 61-59 Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State. Seven-foot junior center Mike Tobey (6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds) is the Cavaliers’ third returning starter.

ABOUT JAMES MADISON (2013-14: 11-20): The Dukes continue to rebuild after finishing sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association last year, a season after reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. With no seniors and four juniors, the suspensions of Nation, a preseason CAA first-team selection, and sophomore Vodanovich, a key player off the bench last season, will be tough to overcome for a team that has just two other players that averaged at least 20 minutes per game. Sophomores Paulius Satkus had 20 points and nine rebounds and Yohanny Dalembert added 14 points in the Dukes’ Nov. 2 exhibition loss to NCAA Division II member Philadelphia.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia freshman G B.J. Stith’s father, Bryant, is the Cavaliers’ all-time leading scorer (2,516 points) and played 10 years in the NBA.

2. The Cavaliers won both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles last season for the first time in school history, and tied a school record with 30 victories.

3. The Dukes have a heavy international flavor to their roster with players from Serbia (two), Haiti, Lithuania and New Zealand.

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, James Madison 40