Virginia begins season with bang against JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Entering Friday night’s season opener, it had been 20 years since James Madison sold out their home arena, the Convocation Center. An in-state foe ranked in the top 10 in the country would be all the fuel the Dukes’ fans would need to fill the rafters as Virginia came to town. Unfortunately for the JMU fans, the excitement would be short lived.

Behind 18 points from junior guard Justin Anderson, No. 9 Virginia opened its season with a bang, crushing the Dukes 79-51 in front of 6,782 fans.

“I thought early in the game in this environment, there had to be some composure,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “We talked about not getting sped up and I thought that gave us the jump we needed.”

Anderson connected on six of his 10 shot attempts including 4-of-5 from downtown.

“Maybe all but one were really good shots,” Bennett said of his swingman. “His feet were set, the ball rotated and he knocked down some shots.”

Virginia (1-0) shot 58 percent from the field for the game and put three players in double figures. The Cavaliers jumped out to an early 11-3 lead and never looked back from there as the game was never in doubt.

“I think our offense really got us off to a good start,” Bennett said. “We just had to improve defensively and we got a variety of different scores.”

James Madison (0-1) managed just 18 points in the second half as Virginia’s defense clamped down. The Dukes shot 28 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

“I think all of the credit in the world goes to the University of Virginia,” James Madison head coach Matt Brady said. “We knew that they had a really good basketball team and I thought they played great.”

Along with Anderson, forward Anthony Gill scored 15 points and guard Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points and four assists.

Gill finished the game 6-for-8 from the floor while Brogden made five of his nine shots.

Virginia committed 16 turnovers for the game but outrebounded James Madison 38-27.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 29 points in the second half as they coasted to the 28-point win.

“We got very few easy looks at the basket,” Brady said. “They dominated us in the lane but I think there are some positives we will take from this game.”

After scoring 15 points in the first half, James Madison forward Hari Hall was held scoreless in the second half and was 4-for-11 from the field.

Hall and guard Jackson Kent, who added 14 points, were the only Dukes players to score in double figures.

Virginia led 51-33 at the half after blistering shooting to start the game. The Cavaliers made nine of their first 10 shots from the field and opened 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Cavaliers took their largest lead of the first half with 9:31 left with a 31-14 advantage. James Madison closed to 10 points after Hall nailed a 3-pointer with 4:27 left in the half.

“We had a little trouble with their 3-pointers in the first half,” Bennett said. “When you have a four-man that can step out and make that shot, it’s tough.”

Virginia finished the first half 18 of 26 from the field and were led by Anderson with 12 points. He made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute.

Brogdon added 10 points and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

James Madison had a difficult time against Virginia’s pack-line defense. The Dukes were sluggish at the start but rebounded to shoot 36 percent from the field in the half.

Seven of JMU’s 10 made field goals were from beyond the 3-point line, where they were 7 of 16.

NOTES: This is the second straight season that James Madison and Virginia have opened the season against one another. The Cavaliers won last year’s matchup 61-41. ... Virginia G London Perrantes and F Evan Nolte did not play after being suspended for the opening game. ... James Madison G Andre Nation and F Tom Vodanovich also did not play after being suspended indefinitely. ... Virginia’s No. 9 AP ranking is their best since the 1982-83 season when they started No. 1. ... Virginia will be back in action Sunday night when they host Norfolk State while JMU hosts Radford on Monday.