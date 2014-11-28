Preview: Virginia vs. La Salle

No. 7 Virginia may be unbeaten, but the meat of its non-conference schedule is still to come, beginning Friday against La Salle in the first of two games at the Barclay’s Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. Though impressive, the Cavaliers have yet to play the likes of Maryland, VCU or Harvard - three opponents they will face in the month of December. “They are certainly a team that is talented. A lot of the times, they will play four guards,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told the media of La Salle. “It’s always exciting in these tournaments to play in nice venues, go against some quality competition and keep getting better.”

The latest victory by Bennett’s team, which extended its home winning streak to 15 games, was a 43-point drubbing of Tennessee State on Tuesday. Justin Anderson scored a season-high 20 points as Bennett used all 15 players - including freshman B.J. Stith, son of Virginia’s all-time leading scorer Bryant Stith, and sophomore Jeff Jones, son of the former Virginia coach of the same name. “The challenge was to come out right away,” Bennett told reporters. “Against George Washington, we had trouble in the start, and I thought tonight we had a better mind-set.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (5-0): Although his numbers are sure to come down, Anderson currently is shooting 59.6 from the field - including an incredible 15-of-22 from 3-point range. The junior guard, who is averaging 16.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, made all seven of his shot attempts while Mike Tobey posted a double-double against Tennessee State. “Justin had his feet set and good rhythm shots,” Bennett told reporters. “That was Mike’s first double-double. For those guys to be able to step up, knock down shots and grab the rebounds when they are there is important.”

ABOUT LASALLE (4-0): The Explorers also are unbeaten, but like Virginia, the competition they have faced is below what they will encounter in the Barclay’s Center and beyond. After Virginia, John Giannini’s squad will play either Rutgers or Vanderbilt before facing three Philadelphia rivals in No.11 Villanova, Temple and Drexel. Sophomore guard Jordan Price scored 30 points in a victory over St. Francis, increasing his career high by nine and bringing his season average to 19.2.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia will play either Rutgers or Vanderbilt in the second game of the Barclay’s Center Classic.

2. The Explorers have won both prior meetings with the Cavaliers, although the most-recent matchup took place in 1958.

3. B.J. Stith enters with two career points, 2,514 fewer than his father scored from 1988-92.

PREDICTION: Virginia 77, La Salle 53