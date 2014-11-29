EditorsNote: adds running

Virginia runs record to 6-0 with 64-56 win

The Virginia Cavaliers played four of the first five games of the season at home in Charlottesville. And the only road game was also in Virginia, about one hour away in Harrisonburg against James Madison University in the season opener.

The scenario changed drastically on Friday night as the unbeaten and No. 8 Cavaliers played in downtown Brooklyn at the Barclay Center Classic against La Salle, a member of the strong Atlantic 10 Conference.

“We are looking forward to just being in a new environment,” Virginia forward Anthony Gill said earlier this week. “We have played a lot of games at home and just going on the road to a neutral setting and bringing our own energy will be interesting.”

The Cavaliers certainly did that as they scored the first eight points of the game and went on to win 64-56 over La Salle. It was the first game between the schools since the 1957-58 season.

Virginia (6-0) will now play Saturday at 9:30 p.m. against Rutgers (3-2), which beat Vanderbilt 68-65 earlier in the day in Brooklyn. La Salle will face Vanderbilt (4-1) earlier Saturday.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists and forward Anthony Gill added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia.

La Salle guard Jordan Price, a transfer from Auburn, had 20 points.

It was the closest margin of victory this season for Virginia, which is 6-0 for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

“They are certainly a team that is talented,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of La Salle. “A lot of times they will play four guards. They have quickness, a good coach and a good program.”

But the same could be said of Virginia.

The Cavaliers outrebounded opponents by a margin of 16.2 in the first five games and on Friday that trend continued as they won the battle of the boards 38-27. Virginia had 13 offensive rebounds and La Salle had 11 on the offensive end.

Virginia, which had 11 assists to seven for La Salle, shot 47.8 percent from the field and made 17 of 22 free throws while connecting on just 3 of 7 3-pointers. La Salle made just 64 percent of their free throws and 4 of 14 3-pointers.

But Virginia still couldn’t pull away from La Salle, which was 15-16 overall last season.

Brodgon made a free throw with 1:41 left to give Virginia a 58-51 lead, but La Salle forward Jerrell Wright sank two free throws with 1:27 to go to cut the lead to 58-53.

Virginia guard Justin Anderson (eight points, three assists) had a dunk with 38 seconds left to make it 62-54 and center Mike Tobey added the finishing touches with another dunk 16 seconds later for 64-54 cushion with 22 seconds left to seal the win.

Price had a basket with 8:37 left in the game to cut the margin to 54-49, but Virginia forward Darion Atkins scored to give the Cavaliers a 56-49 lead with 7:00 left.

After facing Rutgers on Saturday, the Cavaliers will play on Wednesday at Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Terps remained unbeaten with a win at home Friday against Monmouth but earlier in the day announced that standout Dez Wells will miss four weeks with a fractured wrist. He had surgery on Friday in Baltimore.

Maryland will host Virginia Military Institute on Sunday before facing Virginia. The Terps are in their first season in the Big Ten after a long run in the ACC.

NOTES: Virginia won its first five games by at least 17 points. ... The game was a homecoming of sorts for Virginia 7-foot center Mike Tobey, who is from Monroe, N.Y. and prepped at Blair Academy in New Jersey ... La Salle was coming off a 73-60 win on Tuesday over St. Francis Brooklyn as Price had a career-high 30 points ... The Explorers led the series 2-0 before Friday’s game. ... “I have never been in the Barclays Center, but I hear it is a beautiful facility,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said earlier this week. “It is always exciting in these tournaments to play in nice venues, go against quality competition, and keep getting better.”