Preview: Virginia at Louisville

Virginia will be without second-leading scorer Justin Anderson for the eighth straight game on Saturday when the second-ranked Cavaliers visit No. 14 Louisville in search of their 10th straight win. “They can beat anybody without him,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told reporters. “They’re clearly the second-best team in the country, from what I’ve seen.” Virginia defeated Syracuse 59-47 on Monday to clinch their second straight outright ACC regular-season title.

Louisville had its three-game winning streak snapped with Thursday’s 71-59 loss to Notre Dame and fell into a fourth-place tie with North Carolina in the ACC. Star forward Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 12 rebounds but received little support from his teammates, and the Louisville bench was outscored 21-2 by the Irish reserves. Harrell, who averages 15.6 points on 57.7 percent shooting, was held to 12 points in the Cardinals’ 52-47 loss to Virginia on Feb. 7.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (28-1, 16-1 ACC): Anderson has missed the last seven games due to a broken finger, and his status for next week’s conference tournament is in doubt after undergoing an appendectomy Thursday. Several players have stepped up in Anderson’s absence, including guards Anthony Gill (11.7 points per game) and London Perrantes, who has collected 21 points and 16 assists with just two turnovers over his last two games. Perrantes had four points on 1-of-8 shooting in last month’s win over Louisville.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (23-7, 11-6): Coach Rick Pitino was frustrated with his team’s shot selection in the loss to Notre Dame on Thursday, when the Cardinals shot 42.3 percent from the field and 4-of-17 from 3-point range. They’ll need a much stronger game plan against a Virginia team that leads the nation in scoring defense (50) while holding opponents scoreless for five or more minutes 25 times. Guard Terry Rozier is mired in a lengthy shooting slump that hit a low point Thursday, when the sophomore finished with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting and admitted to taking too many ill-advised shots.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 15-2 in ACC road games over the past two seasons, the most road wins in the conference over that period.

2. Louisville is 25-5 during the month of March over the last three years.

3. Virginia is 49-2 when holding opponents under 50 points in coach Tony Bennett’s six seasons.

PREDICTION: Virginia 59, Louisville 53