Preview: Virginia at Louisville

Virginia found its long-range stroke just in time its last time out to remain in the thick of the ACC race while Louisville had no trouble nailing a bevy of 3-pointers during one of its best offensive outings of the season. The 12th-ranked Cavaliers - the conference’s top 3-point shooting team - hope for a return to form Saturday when they visit the 14th-ranked Cardinals in the KFC Yum! Center.

After opening the game 1-of-13 beyond the arc Tuesday, Virginia hit its last four 3-point attempts to erase a 10-point deficit in the final 1 1/2 minutes - the last of which came on an off-balance bank shot from the wing as time expired - to pull out a 72-71 victory at Wake Forest. '‘I just tried to get a foul, and threw it, and it happened to go off the backboard,” sophomore guard Darius Thompson told reporters about his game-winning shot, which capped a stretch in which the Cavaliers scored 18 points over the final 1:16 to get their first league road win of the season. Louisville went a season-best 12-of-18 beyond the arc in Wednesday’s 91-83 victory at Virginia Tech, using its best 3-point shooting effort since Dec. 27, 2010, to overcome a rare poor effort from the nation’s fifth-ranked scoring defense. “We had to win this game on offense because we were in such serious foul trouble. We did a great job making the extra pass, passing and shooting,” Cardinals coach Rick Pitino told reporters.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT VIRGINIA (16-4, 5-3 ACC): Despite the Cavaliers’ uncharacteristic showing Tuesday, they shoot a conference-high 39.9 percent beyond the arc - good for 19th in the country - and commit a league-low 9.3 turnovers - tied for the best mark in the country. Leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (17.6 points) has amassed ten 20-point games this season after tying a career high with 28 against the Demon Deacons and needs only two points to pass Donald Hand (1,486, 1998-2001) for 18th place on the school’s all-time scoring list. London Perrantes (11.7) paces the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (52.7) while Anthony Gill (15 points, six rebounds per game) is fourth in field-goal percentage (60.1).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (17-3, 6-1): Chinanu Onuaku saw his six-game double-double streak - the longest by a Cardinal in 22 years - snapped Wednesday after finishing with nine points and five boards before fouling out in only 14 minutes. Leading scorer Damion Lee (17.2 points) helped make up for the absence of the sophomore forward with a season-high 29 points, going 6-of-7 beyond the arc to put an emphatic end to a four-game slump in which he went 5-of-26 from 3-point range. Trey Lewis (12.7) mirrored his fellow graduate transfer and matched a season high with 22 points, going 4-of-7 from long-range to snap out of a 3-for-21 funk over his previous five outings.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split their two meetings last year, with each side failing to score 60 points in either contest.

2. Lee, who scored 1,538 points in three-plus seasons at Drexel prior to transferring to Louisville, needs 18 to reach 1,900 for his career.

3. Virginia is 3-0 this season against ranked opponents, although none of the victories have come in a true road game.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Virginia 65