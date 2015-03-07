West Virginia sweeps past Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Sophomore forward Devin Williams produced 22 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman guard Daxter Miles scored 13 as the underclassmen ruled Senior Day for No. 20 West Virginia.

The Mountaineers, short-handed again without senior guards Juwan Staten and Gary Browne, downed Oklahoma State, 81-72, sweeping the home-and-home series with a spirited regular-season finale.

“We’re just playing ball and competing,” said Williams, who made 14-of-15 free throws. “You can’t feel sorry for yourself. Either you want to step up to the plate or you don‘t. And the guys we have want to get up there and take a swing.”

Building upon an emotional pregame ceremony that left coach Bob Huggins and his seniors wiping away tears, West Virginia (23-8, 11-7 in the Big 12) rewarded the sellout crowd with another resume-building victory.

The Mountaineers got another big game from their reserves -- outscoring the Cowboys’ bench 28-3 -- and behind Williams’ toughness, they dominated the rebounding,33-22.

“We got whipped in there pretty good,” Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford said.

Guard Jeff Newberry scored a season-high 23 points, Anthony Hickey finished with 17 and Phil Forte added 13 for the Cowboys (18-12, 8-10), whose NCAA tournament hopes might hinge on what they can accomplish next week in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

Forward Le‘Bryan Nash of Oklahoma State scored eight points in the opening 10 minutes, but was 0-of-6 from the floor the rest of the way and finished with 10 points.

Nash, the Big 12’s leader in foul shots was limited to two free throws and Oklahoma State shot only 11. West Virginia converted 23-of- 30 from the line.

“We didn’t get to the free-throw line the way we anticipated, and apparently we fouled too much,” Ford said.

Despite hitting their first six shots and making 60 percent during the opening half, the Cowboys fell behind 84 seconds into the game and never caught up.

The Mountaineers led, 39-33, at the break and enjoyed a double-digit cushion throughout much of the second half, stretching it to 65-50 on a 3-pointer by guard Jaysean Paige with 6:43 to play.

Oklahoma State never drew closer than seven points from there, despite finishing 11-of-21 from 3-point range.

“Offense wasn’t the problem,” Ford said. “We just could never get the big rebound or the stop we needed to get a run going.”

Although Huggins offered no timetable on the return of Staten (knee) or Browne (ankle), his squad showed plenty of resolve after nearly upsetting Kansas on earlier this week.

“This is not a bunch that’s going to lay it down,” Huggins said. “They’re too competitive. It’s not in their DNA.”

NOTES: F Le‘Bryan Nash limped off the court briefly in the second half after Mountaineers F Nathan Adrian fell onto his right leg while they chased a loose ball. ... Jevon Carter, West Virginia’s third option at point guard with Juwan Staten and Gary Browne injured, finished 1-of-6 with five points and spent the final 14:48 of the first half in foul trouble. That meant more minutes for Tarik Phillip, who finished with eight points and three assists. ... Mountaineers F Devin Williams had shot only 19-of-48 in his previous seven games and averaged 7.5 points. ... The Cowboys, who came in allowing only 61.6 points per game, gave up an average of 77 to West Virginia this season. “When you’re making 3s and making free throws like they are, you’re going to score a lot of points,” coach Travis Ford of Oklahoma State said.