Unlikely hero Mathiang lifts Louisville to victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Mangok Mathiang wasn’t one of the first options for the University of Louisville basketball team to look for in the closing seconds of a Atlantic Coast Conference struggle with No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

Rhe fact that Mathiang was in the game with the Cardinals trailing 57-56 and only nine seconds left on the clock might have surprised some of the Louisville fans.

Mathiang, a sophomore center from Australia, was just 1-for-16 since Jan. 31 and said he didn’t think he had made a jumper since Nov. 24 against Savannah State.

But with a frenzied KFC Yum Center crowd of 22,788 looking on, Mathiang took down the Cavaliers with a 17-foot jumper with 2.7 seconds left and gave the Cardinals a 59-57 victory.

“Mangok was the 64th option,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said.

Mathiang, who chuckled at his coaches’ comments, said he knew Virginia was probably going to leave him open.

”I saw all our best players taken out of the play,“ Mathiang said. ”I just got it and shot. I really didn’t think about it. I’ve been practicing that a lot.

“I wasn’t even thinking about anything but making the shot.”

It was the only field-goal attempt for Mathiang, who finished with two points, two rebounds and one blocked shot in 14 minutes.

“I don’t know if somebody was scrambling to at least bother the shot, but good for him,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “He stepped up and made a big shot. I don’t think that’s his forte, but he did it in a big setting.”

Louisville (24-7, 12-6 in the ACC) finished fourth in the ACC with the victory, while the loss ended Virginia’s nine-game winning streak. The Cavaliers still finished as the ACC regular-season champions with a 28-2 record, 16-2 in league play.

Junior forward Montrezl Harrell went through Senior Night activities because he’s expected to turn pro and led the Cardinals with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Freshman guard Quentin Snider and sophomore guard Terry Rozier each had 11 points for the Cardinals. Louisville hit 23-of-49 shots from field, including 5-of-12 3-pointers, and were 8-of-10 on free throws. The Cardinals won the rebounding battle, 29-27, and turned the ball over only 10 times.

“I thought this would be an ugly game,” Pitino said. “But it was well played. Few turnovers, great execution by both teams, outstanding defense and good rebounding. I‘m proud of our guys, we have been through a lot and they just keep battling. They’ve never lacked for confidence.”

Louisville is now 3-1 since point guard Chris Jones was dismissed from the team after being charged with rape and sodomy.

Virginia was playing again without leading scorer Justin Anderson, who has been out for seven games because of a thumb injury, and this week underwent an appendectomy.

Junior guard Malcolm Brogdon led the Cavaliers with 17 points and six rebounds. The Cavaliers were 21-of-44 from the field and turned it over 13 times after having only three in a 52-47 victory over Louisville in Charlottesville, Va., on Feb. 7.

“We were going to have to beat them at their best,” Bennett said. “We were going to have to be our best and we weren’t quiet there for long enough.”

After hitting just four field goals in the first half of the first meeting, Louisville started 3-for-3 and jumped to a 15-3 lead on the Cavaliers.

But Virginia didn’t panic and cut it to 30-25 at halftime.

Virginia opened the half on a 12-6 run and took a lead on a slam by senior forward Darion Atkins with 14:39 left. The Cavaliers led by two points at 13:29 when Brogdon hit a 3-pointer.

But Harrell wouldn’t let the Cardinals fall behind by more. He hit two free throws and a 3-pointer -- only his ninth of the season -- to make it 42-40 at 12:17.?

Blackshear and Snider added jumpers as the Cardinals built a 47-42 lead.

But the Cavaliers wouldn’t go away even after trailing, 52-44, following two more free throws by Harrell. And then Virginia held Louisville without a point for 2:45 and tied the score, 52-52.

Sophomore forward Evan Nolte had a 3-pointer that capped the run.

Blackshear then hit a runner to make it 54-52 before Rozier’s bucket put the Cardinals ahead 56-52. Then it was Brogdon who hit two free throws and a 3-pointer to give Virginia a 57-56 lead.

Pitino called a timeout to set up a play where he tried to get Rozier into the lane and take a shot of pass to Harrell, but neither was open.

So Rozier passed to Mathiang.

“I trusted him,” Rozier said. “You have to trust him, so I passed it and prayed.”

Mathiang hit the shot and then Rozier sealed it with a free throw after Virginia threw away a long pass after the bucket.

“I just had to hit it,” Mathiang said. “I just concentrated on hitting it.”

NOTES: Louisville has won 13 of its past 14 games on Senior Night, with the only loss coming to South Florida in the 2011-12 season. The Cardinals went on to the Final Four that season. ... Louisville also has won its last 22 home games against opponents played on the road earlier in the season and are 25-1 with that opportunity under Rick Pitino. ... Virginia came into the game with a streak of five ACC games with a win of 10 or more points and had held six of its last eight opponents under 50 points.