Virginia stays perfect in ACC, routs N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Virginia could get used to this kind of discomfort.

The Cavaliers were so far ahead of North Carolina State throughout Saturday’s 76-45 romp that it was a strange feeling at PNC Arena.

“We’re not used to being in that spot,” coach Tony Bennett said. “We talked about coming out (for the second half) with an edge.”

Guard Joe Harris and center Mike Tobey scored 16 points apiece as the Cavaliers (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) began the conference portion of their schedule with three wins for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon’s 13 points contributed to the first time that the Cavaliers have ever won their first three ACC games by double-figure margins. They built a 25-point lead in the first half.

“That’s what Coach preaches, not to let up,” Tobey said. “Step on the gas and keep going. Don’t worry about the score. Worry about the quality of basketball.”

For N.C. State (11-5, 1-2), it was the worst home loss since January 1993 -- and that came to North Carolina in Reynolds Coliseum, which used to be its home facility.

On Saturday, the arena started to empty well before the final buzzer.

“You don’t see that a whole lot, especially in league play,” Harris said. “To see the fans filing out, that’s kind of a cool moment.”

Harris scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half. He played sparingly in the second half -- and not at all in the last 11 minutes -- with the Cavaliers suiting up again Monday night at Duke. He was just a week removed from suffering from concussion-like symptoms in a victory at Florida State, playing only two minutes in that game.

It is the second game in a row that Virginia didn’t face a deficit. The Cavaliers have never been behind in eight of their 12 wins this season.

N.C. State was limited to its fewest points of the season. Guard Ralston Turner and guard Desmond Lee led the Wolfpack with 10 points each. Turner reached double figures for his third game in a row.

“Everything we tried, it just wasn’t working,” Lee said. “I have never gotten beaten by 30.”

N.C. State forward T.J. Warren, the ACC scoring leader, finished with a season-low four points -- and none after halftime. He has failed to reach 20 points just four times this season and the Wolfpack have lost three of those games.

Harris drew the primary defensive assignment on Warren.

“Our defense isn’t based on sole matchups,” Harris said. “It’s a team defensive effort. Our team defense, being in gaps, being in the right spots.”

Bennett said he wasn’t hesitant to give his top scorer with the key defensive assignment. Bennett said Harris accepted defensive challenge and proved to be up to the task, though he did pick up four fouls.

Tobey made 6 of 11 shots from the field for his second-best offensive outing of the season.

“This game (shots) started to fall down and it felt good,” he said.

Virginia breezed to a 48-25 halftime lead, scoring at a brisk pace for a team that often goes at a deliberate pace.

The Cavaliers scored on eight of their first nine possessions for a 16-4 lead. That margin ballooned to 21-4 to 30-9 and to 35-11.

“Give them the opportunity and they’ll take advantage,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said. “They got their hands in the passing lanes, knocked it away and went down there and dunked it.”

Virginia shot 60 percent (18-for-30) from the field in the first half.

During the opening nine minutes, Warren took only one shot -- and missed. He ended up 1- of-5 and had four first-half points.

N.C. State, which committed only eight turnovers in Tuesday night’s 77-70 victory at Notre Dame, gave it away nine times in the first half and 16 times in the game.

NOTES: Virginia has scored 40 or more points in the first half only three times this season, and two of those have come in the last two games. ... Virginia C Mike Tobey, who had six points in the first two ACC games combined, scored six in the first five minutes against N.C. State. ... F Kyle Washington made his fifth start of the season for N.C. State. ... Virginia won’t return to Charlottesville, Va., following the game, instead remaining in the area to face nearby Duke on Monday night. ... N.C. State next plays Wednesday night at Wake Forest. The Wolfpack have won their last three road games.