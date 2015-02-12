West Virginia escapes with win over Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Hot at the outset and shaky at the finish, No. 21 West Virginia barely did enough to survive Kansas State for a 76-72 win Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) squandered a late 10-point lead with turnovers and missed free throws before regaining their poise in the final minutes to avoid a three-game losing streak.

“There might’ve been a thing or two more we could’ve done to try to lose it, but I don’t know what they were,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins joked.

Reserve forward Brandon Watkins scored a career-high 14 points before leaving with an undisclosed leg injury, and point guard Juwan Staten added 11 points and six assists as the Mountaineers swept the season series. Though Devin Williams finished with only five points on 2-of-8 shooting, the forward put West Virginia ahead 71-69 on a spinning jumper with 1:51 remaining.

Forward Nino Williams scored 22 points for Kansas State, which dropped its fifth straight despite taking the lead in the final three minutes. Trailing 67-57 with 5:27 left, Kansas State (12-13, 5-7) rallied with a 12-0 run to pull ahead.

West Virginia forward Nate Adrian tied it at 69-69 on free throws following an offensive rebound, and Kansas State’s Nino Williams was called for traveling on the opposite end. West Virginia then looked inside for Devin Williams -- struggling all night -- and he scored the go-ahead basket.

“That was the best option I saw,” said Huggins, whose team shot only 28 percent in the second half after making 62 percent in the opening period. “I knew we could get it to him down there.”

Wildcats guard Nigel Johnson missed two free throws and a chance to tie before guard Gary Browne’s foul shot put the Mountaineers up 72-69 with 37 seconds to go.

Kansas State came up dry on two subsequent positions, and West Virginia made its final four free throws to seal it.

“I‘m proud of our kids because they battled their butts off,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “I was hoping and praying that some good things would happen at the end, but they made the plays, and that was the difference.”

Guards Jaysean Paige and Jevon Carter contributed 10 points each for the Mountaineers, who aided the Wildcats’ rally with several silly turnovers. Included was an inbounds pass by Carter that hit teammate Daxter Miles in the back of the head and was converted into a one-on-three layup by Johnson.

“There probably isn’t anyone happy in our locker room,” Carter said. “We all feel bad about this win. We’ll take it, but we know we have to play better.”

Guard Justin Edwards and Johnson scored 14 points each for the Wildcats, who lost despite shooting 57 percent from the field.

West Virginia, the second-worst shooting team in the Big 12, enjoyed a torrid start by making its first seven shots from the field. That contributed to a 46-35 halftime lead.

Ten players scored in the opening half for the Mountaineers, including Watkins, who surpassed his season high with eight points in his first eight minutes of action.

During one chaotic sequence, Watkins dunked after collecting a loose ball off his own missed free throw. He added a breakaway dunk moments later, part of an 11-2 run that built the lead to 46-33.

NOTES: Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins wasn’t sure about the extent of F Brandon Watkins’ injury. ... Kansas State played its third consecutive game without suspended leading scorer Marcus Foster (14 points per game) and reserve Malek Harris. ... West Virginia shot 9-for-19 at the foul line in the second half, including four straight misses by G Juwan Staten and three straight by G Jaysean Paige after he was fouled on a 3-pointer. ... With West Virginia F Jonathan Holton shooting only 17 percent from 3-point range (8-for-46), he has been receiving advice from coaches and even family members. “He knows mechanically what his problem is,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “He told me his sister called him and told him -- even she knew. That’s how bad it was. Either it’s painfully obvious or she’s a very astute basketball person.” ... The Wildcats average the fewest possessions per game in the Big 12, and the Mountaineers average the most.