Preview: Virginia at North Carolina

Virginia looks to rebound from its first loss of the season when it faces another tough test against a ranked opponent Monday night. The No. 2 Cavaliers had their 19-game winning streak snapped with a 69-63 loss to Duke on Saturday, and the difficult stretch continues with a trip to No. 14 North Carolina for another ACC showdown. The Tar Heels also are facing their second straight ranked opponent after a 78-68 overtime loss at Louisville on Saturday.It’s the second of three straight games against ranked teams for the Cavaliers, who host Louisville on Saturday and are in danger of going from one of the nation’s two undefeated teams to falling out of the top spot in the ACC. “That’s the beauty of this league,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “It’s like the old Big East. You better be ready to lace them up every night.” North Carolina had a six-game winning streak snapped against Louisville after squandering an 18-point, second-half lead.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (19-1, 7-1 ACC): The Cavaliers struggled uncharacteristically with their transition defense against Duke, which is a concern against a North Carolina team that loves to run the secondary break. The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense, but the Blue Devils shot 50.9 percent from the floor, snapping Virginia’s streak of 43 straight games in which it held opponents under 50 percent. Virginia isn’t a dynamic offensive team, but the Cavaliers have a trio of capable scorers led by guards Justin Anderson (13.8 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (13.5).

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (17-5, 7-2): The Tar Heels rank in the top 10 nationally in field goal defense (37.3 percent) and 3-point field-goal defense (28 percent), but they play at a breakneck pace. North Carolina averages 79.5 points and gives up 67 per game, the polar opposite of Virginia’s grinding style. The Tar Heels need point guard and leading scorer Marcus Paige (14.2 points, 4.2 assists) to take care of the ball while also pushing the pace to get the Cavaliers out of their comfort zone.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 59-4 when scoring at least 70 points under Bennett, compared to 66-57 when failing to reach 70.

2. Paige has made multiple 3-pointers in 12 consecutive games, one game shy of Shammond Williams’ school record set in 1996-97.

3. The Cavaliers have won seven straight true road games, tied for the longest active streak in the nation, including victories at Maryland, VCU, Miami and Notre Dame.

PREDICTION: Virginia 63, North Carolina 61