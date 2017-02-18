Ninth-ranked North Carolina will definitely earn the ACC regular-season title if it can hold on to the lead with a major five-game test ahead, starting with a visit from No. 15 Virginia on Saturday night. The Tar Heels face four ranked teams in that difficult stretch, including two contests against Virginia, after rolling over North Carolina State 97-73 on Wednesday to solidify their one-game advantage on three teams atop the league.

“Like coach (Roy Williams) always said, ‘We control our destiny,’” North Carolina junior guard Joel Berry II told reporters after scoring 18 on Wednesday. “And if we want to be the top team at the end of the season, it’s all on us. I think everyone on this team realizes that.” The Tar Heels look to take advantage of a Virginia team that has dropped two consecutive games and four of the last six contests. The Cavaliers still lead the nation in scoring defense (55.5), but have given up 66.5 per game over the last four outings after Wednesday’s 65-55 loss to red-hot Duke. “We have some limitations in some areas,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters, “but we’re fighting like crazy.”

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (18-7, 8-5 ACC): The Cavaliers have scored points by committee much of the season but senior guard London Perrantes is not getting much help of late as he is averaging 15.8 points over the past five contests. Perrantes averages 12.6 points and a team-best 3.8 assists while junior guard Marial Shayok is the next biggest threat, scoring 9.6 per game after a 3-for-11 shooting performance against Duke. Junior forward Isaiah Wilkins averages 7.5 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds after grabbing almost 10 per contest over the last three.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (22-5, 10-3): Berry drained 7-of-11 from the field – including 4-of-8 from 3-point range – against N.C. State and averages 15 points to go along with a team-high four assists. Junior guard Justin Jackson (18.5) leads the team in scoring and senior forward Kennedy Meeks (12.6 points, team-best 9.2 rebounds) broke out of a mini-slump by scoring 17 on 8-of-12 from the field last time out. Junior Theo Pinson (6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds) started Wednesday in place of sophomore guard Kenny Williams (6.2 points), who is likely out for the season with a knee injury.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia freshman G Kyle Guy leads the ACC in 3-point shooting percentage (48.6) after draining 8-of-14 from long range the last five games.

2. North Carolina sophomore F Luke Maye has connected on 15-of-25 from the field over the last four games after scoring 13 against N.C. State.

3. The Cavaliers, who host the Tar Heels on Feb. 27, split a pair of meetings with them last season – including a 61-57 loss in the ACC Tournament final.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 75, Virginia 65