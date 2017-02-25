Preview: Virginia at North Carolina State

No. 19 Virginia looks to pull out of a puzzling four-game tailspin when it visits dangerous North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon for an ACC clash. The Cavaliers are averaging just 48 points the last three games and have dropped a pair of overtime thrillers during their losing streak while N.C. State won Tuesday for the first time since it was announced coach Mark Gottfried would be fired at the end of the season.

The Wolfpack ended a seven-game losing streak and improved to 1-1 since Gottfried became a lame duck after the 71-69 victory at Georgia Tech last time out. “It’s been a turbulent week for them,” Gottfried told reporters of his players. “They showed great resiliency, played with tremendous energy (Tuesday). … They get to experience something positive, something to build on down the stretch.” Virginia needs to turn things around to secure its NCAA Tournament bid and had a chance to rest and re-evaluate after Monday’s 54-48 overtime loss to Miami (Fla.). “Our inexperience is showing and we are obviously sliding right now,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “We have to fight like crazy to play as hard as we can and see if we can get one.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (18-9, 8-7 ACC): The Cavaliers are not deep offensively as is and leading scorer London Perrantes (12.3), a senior point guard, is struggling shooting while going 16-of-58 from the field over the last four games. “I wish I knew what was getting me out of rhythm so I could fix it,” Perrantes told reporters. “I’m in a pretty deep slump right now and I need to figure it out and find a way to get over it.” Junior guard Marial Shayok is the only other player averaging more than nine points (9.6) and junior forward Isaiah Wilkins tops the team in rebounding (6.4).

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (15-14, 4-12): Senior guard Terry Henderson scored 21 to lead the way in the win over Georgia Tech and push his average to 14 – second to freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (18.9). Smith leads the ACC in assists (6.4), is among the leaders in steals (2.0) and has shot at least 50 percent from the field in six of the last seven contests. Sophomore guard Maverick Rowan (12.3) and junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu (11.5, team-high 7.0 rebounds) also contribute while sophomore guard Torin Dorn (9.9) is just 5-for-17 from the field the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia freshman G Kyle Guy is among the league leaders in 3-point shooting percentage (44.6), but is 1-for-10 from the field overall the last three games.

2. Wolfpack freshman F Ted Kapita had eight points and six rebounds Tuesday and is 8-for-12 from the field his last four contests.

3. The Cavaliers have won the last four meetings, including a 20-point triumph last season at home with 19 points from Perrantes.

PREDICTION: Virginia 62, N.C. State 54