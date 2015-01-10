Preview: Virginia at Notre Dame

Third-ranked Virginia is off to an historic start, but No. 12 Notre Dame will be a fierce obstacle when the Cavaliers visit South Bend on Saturday in ACC play. The Cavaliers have rolled off 14 consecutive victories for the school’s best start since going 23-0 in 1980-81 when legendary Ralph Sampson was leading the way. The Fighting Irish are off to their best start since the 1973-74 squad started 24-1 and have already equaled last season’s victory total.

Notre Dame has won 11 consecutive games after posting a 71-70 win over North Carolina on Monday to start 3-0 in conference play, and none of the players are the least surprised over the ACC success. “At the end of the day, it’s something that we knew we could do, deep down inside,” forward Pat Connaughton told reporters. “It’s not something that maybe everyone else thought we could do, but it’s something that we’ve been working toward.” Virginia continued its success with a 61-51 win over North Carolina State on Wednesday and held an opponent under 60 points for the 11th time this season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VIRGINIA (14-0, 2-0 ACC): The Cavaliers allow 50.8 points per game but also average 71.2 on the offensive end, led by guard Justin Anderson at 15.1 per game. Guard Malcolm Brogdon averages 13 points and forward Anthony Gill contributes 12.6 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds. Center Mike Tobey (nine points, 6.8 rebounds) and forward Darion Atkins (6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) are also strong on the boards and Virginia is outrebounding its opponents by 12.7 per game.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (15-1, 3-0): Point guard Jerian Grant (17.3 points, 6.3 assists) and Connaughton (13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds) have fueled the Fighting Irish’s rise. Forward Zach Auguste (14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds) and guard Demetrius Jackson (14.3 points, team-best 35 steals) are also scoring in double digits while fifth starter Steve Vasturia, a guard, averages nine points per game. Notre Dame has scored 80 or more points on 12 occasions and the 71 against North Carolina represent a season low.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia won both matchups last season, has emerged victorious in the last seven meetings and leads the series 7-1.

2. Auguste had 18 points against North Carolina and has scored in double digits in a career-best eight straight games.

3. Anderson is shooting 56.7 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 65, Virginia 62