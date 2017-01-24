Preview: Virginia at Notre Dame

For Notre Dame to remain among the pack at the top of the ACC standings, it will have to do something it hasn’t in nearly 36 years – beat Virginia. The 12th-ranked Fighting Irish aim to snap a nine-game losing streak against the 13th-ranked Cavaliers – and remain unbeaten at home – on Tuesday.

Virginia has won all four meetings as ACC foes by an average of 13.25 points, including a 77-66 home triumph last season. "We have a very focused upper-class group that has had their butts beat by Virginia a bunch," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told reporters. "We're playing a team that we've had no answers for." Brey’s squad rebounded from Wednesday’s loss at Florida State with an impressive rout of Syracuse, winning 84-66 on Saturday to improve to 12-0 at home. The Cavaliers have been excellent away from home – they’re 5-1 in true road games and have recorded wins at Clemson and Boston College during their current four-game winning streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA (15-3, 5-2 ACC): The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense (53.2 points per game) and are efficient – if not prolific – at the offensive end. Point guard London Perrantes (11.7 points, 3.9 assists) and backcourt mate Marial Shayok (10 points) are the only players who average double digits in points, but the Cavaliers shoot a robust 49.8 percent overall and 39.9 percent from 3-point range. Shayok scored a career-high 19 points in Saturday’s 62-49 win over Georgia Tech and is averaging 14.5 since joining the starting lineup for the last four games.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (17-3, 6-1): The Fighting Irish are well-equipped to match up with Virginia’s stout defense, as they boast four double-digit scorers and shoot exceptionally well from both 3-point range and the foul line. Big man Bonzie Colson (15.4 points, 10.9 rebounds), who is the team’s top scorer and rebounder, has recorded an ACC-best 12 double-doubles while Steve Vasturia (15 points), V.J. Beachem (14.7) and Matt Farrell (14.3, 5.7 assists) all can hit from long range. Notre Dame ranks ninth in the nation in 3-point shooting (41 percent) and is the top free-throw shooting team in the country at 82.9 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia averages just 9.6 turnovers per game – second-fewest in the nation – while Notre Dame ranks fifth at 9.9.

2. The Cavaliers are 12-0 when winning the rebounding battle, while the Fighting Irish are 10-0 when they outrebound the opposition.

3. Beachem is 13 away joining Vasturia as members of the Fighting Irish that have hit the 1,000-point plateau this season.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 69, Virginia 67