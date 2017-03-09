Third-seeded Notre Dame finished the regular season with six wins in seven games and hopes to ride that momentum when it takes on sixth seed Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament Thursday in Brooklyn, N.Y. The 16th-ranked Fighting Irish scored at least 80 points in five of six contests before losing 71-64 on Saturday at Louisville, but have lost 10 straight games against Virginia.

Junior forward Bonzie Colson leads the way for Notre Dame, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last seven games en route to being selected All-ACC first team, while three other veteran players score at least 13 per contest. The Irish dropped a 71-54 decision Jan. 24 against the Cavaliers, who have reached at least the quarterfinals in six consecutive seasons and have won four straight contests overall. Freshman guard Kyle Guy matched his career high with 20 points and leading scorer London Perrantes added 15 as 21st-ranked Virginia defeated Pittsburgh 75-63 in the second round Wednesday. Perrantes is the only active player averaging in double figures (12.8) for the Cavaliers, who lead the nation in scoring defense (55.1).

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA (22-9): Guy managed three points combined in three games just past the midpoint in February, but has responded by averaging 15.5 points over the last four contests, draining 16-of-25 from 3-point range during that stretch. Perrantes also has been productive from behind the arc, making 12-of-24 in the last four games, and the Cavaliers made 11 from 3-point range Wednesday — matching a program record in the ACC tournament. Freshman guard Ty Jerome averaged 12 points over the last two games and made six 3-pointers combined.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (23-8): Colson boasts 18 double-doubles and leads the ACC in rebounding (10.4) while scoring 17 per game overall and shooting 52.3 percent from the field. Senior V.J. Beachem is second on the team in scoring (15.4) after averaging 19.5 in the last two games and has drained 27 from 3-point range over the past seven contests. Junior guard Matt Farrell (14.2 points, 5.5 assists) is a steady force and senior backcourt mate Steve Vasturia (13.5 points) has had shooting struggles at times this season — making just 17-of-50 from the field the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. The Irish lead the nation in free-throw shooting percentage (80.9) with each of their top five scorers making at least 80 percent.

2. Perrantes tied Craig Robinson for the fifth-most wins in a Virginia uniform (107) Wednesday and has started a school-record 131 games.

3. Notre Dame is 4-2 in ACC tournament play, including winning the championship in 2015.

PREDICTION: Virginia 66, Notre Dame 64