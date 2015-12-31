EditorsNote: resending to add “No. 5” to headline

No. 5 Virginia 71, Oakland 58

No. 5 Virginia outscored upset-minded Oakland by 14 in the second half to pull away for a 71-58 win Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Despite being gashed for 30 points by the nation’s third-leading scorer, Golden Grizzlies guard Kahlil Felder, the Cavaliers put three players in double figures.

Forward Anthony Gill led Virginia with 17 points. Senior center Mike Tobey scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds off of the bench, while guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 12 points.

The Cavaliers (11-1) used a 13-2 run to open the second half and seized control of the game. They shot 45.5 percent from the field for the game.

Oakland (8-5) was held to just 37.3 percent shooting by the vaunted Virginia defense and committed 16 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Cavaliers.

Virginia held Oakland, one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, to just 29 first-half points but trailed by one point after 20 minutes of play.

The Golden Grizzlies shot 37 percent in the half while Virginia managed just 33 percent from the field. Felder led all scorers with 17 first-half points on 6-of-14 shooting. He finished 10-for-22 from the floor.

Virginia opens Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday when it hosts Notre Dame. Oakland plays host to Cleveland State on Saturday in its Horizon League opener.