Preview: Virginia at Pittsburgh

Virginia can take a big step toward joining the Top 25 if the Cavaliers can win a road game Sunday against No. 17 Pittsburgh. The Panthers already lost by 15 points this week to No. 16 Duke, also on their home floor, and will likely need a win just to remain in the coaches  poll. Of more importance to both teams is the ACC race, where Virginia heads into the weekend one game behind No. 2 Syracuse, one of three unbeaten teams remaining in Division I, and a game ahead of Pittsburgh and Duke.

The tough part for Pittsburgh will be figuring out how to score on the Cavaliers. They come in giving up an average of 56 points, which led the nation heading into the weekend, and haven t surrendered more than 69 points in conference play. The Panthers enter 17th in the nation in scoring defense (61.1) and lead the ACC in field-goal percentage (48.5), assists (16.7) and rebounding margin (+8.5).

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VIRGINIA (16-5, 7-1 ACC): The Cavaliers don t have a player averaging 12 points or better, but sophomore guard Malcolm Brogdon has surpassed his current team-leading scoring average (11.6) in the last seven games and has reached double figures in a season-high eight straight overall. Brogdon hasn t just been scoring lately either, producing a season-best five steals while matching his season highs of seven rebounds and six assists in Tuesday s 15-point win against Notre Dame. Brogdon is also a combined 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the last two games.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (18-3, 6-2): Brogdon will likely be matched against the Panthers  best player, 6-5 small forward Lamar Patterson, unless Pittsburgh chooses to use a bigger body with 6-8 forward Akil Mitchell. Patterson has reached double figures in scoring in 19 consecutive games and is averaging a team-high 17.7 points, which ranks fourth in the conference. Talib Zanna had been a quality second option for the Panthers, reaching double figures in all eight conference games.

TIP-INS

1. The margin of victory in each of Virginia s first seven ACC victories has been double digits for the first time in school history.

2. The Cavaliers and Panthers are meeting for the first time since 1990.

3. Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon is 33-12 in his career against current ACC teams.

PREDICTION: Virginia 62, Pittsburgh 58