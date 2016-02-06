Preview: Virginia at Pittsburgh

After playing fairly ordinary defense for most of the season, No. 9 Virginia has returned to form by allowing an average of 58.4 points during its five-game winning streak. The stingy Cavaliers will need another strong defensive effort Saturday against as they visit Pittsburgh, which averages 80.5 points and shot 52.9 percent in last Sunday’s 90-71 win over Virginia Tech.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.8 points during the winning streak for Virginia, which has won six in a row against the Panthers. The Cavaliers flashed the form that saw them lead Division I in defensive efficiency last year by holding both Louisville and Boston College to 47 points in back-to-back road victories last week. “We’ve struggled, we’ve stumbled and we’ve worked hard,” coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “But in this last week we’ve gotten to the point we need to be at. I feel that we’re playing better basketball and our kind of ball heading into the second half of ACC play.” Virginia faces a dangerous foe in Pitt, which is 220-33 at the Petersen Events Center, including 13-2 this season.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ACCN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (18-4, 7-3 ACC): Brogdon continued to show why he’s among the country’s top shooting guards with 27 points in 30 minutes in Wednesday’s win over Boston College, while leading rebounder Anthony Gill is averaging career highs in points (14.6) and field goal percentage (59.7%). However, the team could use more balance after the two stars were the only Cavaliers to score in double figures against the last-place Eagles. Point guard London Perrantes averages 11.3 points while shooting 51.2 percent from 3-point range, but he’s failed to score in double figures in four of his last five games.

ABOUT PITT (17-4, 6-3): Junior forward Sheldon Jeter could make his second start of the season after replacing injured senior Rafael Maia in Sunday’s win over Virginia Tech and scoring a career-high 23 points along with seven rebounds, one block and a steal. Maia, who started the previous 15 games at center and averages 4.2 rebounds, played two minutes off the bench due to a groin injury but expects to be at full strength against the Cavaliers. Versatile forward Michael Young averages a team-high 17 points along with 6.8 rebounds and three assists for the Panthers, who began the weekend tied for third in the NCAA in assists at 18.8 per game.

TIP-INS

1. Pitt has been held under 50 points in each of the past three meetings against Virginia.

2. Brogdon has averaged 14.7 points in three career games against the Panthers.

3. Pitt is 17-0 this season and 235-22 under coach Jamie Dixon when scoring 70 or more points.

PREDICTION: Virginia 71, Pitt 67