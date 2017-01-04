Preview: Virginia at Pittsburgh

Both No. 12 Virginia and Pittsburgh lost their first ACC games on late 3-pointers, giving them similar mindsets as they enter a conference matchup Wednesday at the Panthers' Petersen Events Center. The Cavaliers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end when Florida State's Dwayne Bacon drilled a three with four seconds to go in the Seminoles' 60-58 win Saturday at Virginia.

Tony Bennett's squad had led by seven points at halftime but took 19 fewer free throws and turned it over 13 times, one shy of matching its season high. "Those unforced errors. I wish we could take those away," Bennett told reporters after his team got 14 points from freshman Kyle Guy and 10 from three others in the losing effort. The Panthers had won five in a row before dropping a 78-77 decision against Notre Dame in overtime on Saturday. Steve Vasturia's 3-pointer with 2.5 ticks remaining was the difference for the Fighting Irish as Pitt was unable to overcome 37.5 percent shooting from the floor.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT VIRGINIA (11-2, 1-1 ACC): Guy buried 4-of-7 from 3-point range in Saturday's loss and he leads the ACC in long-range shooting (57.9) by a sizable margin. He is one of eight players averaging at least five points for the Cavaliers, who are led in that category by senior guard London Perrantes (9.9). Virginia's vaunted defense continues to lead the country with 48.6 points allowed per game and it has held Pitt to 50 or fewer in winning all four meetings since the Panthers joined the conference in 2013-14.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (11-3, 0-1): Senior leaders Michael Young and Jamel Artis scored 25 points apiece in the loss to Notre Dame while redshirt sophomore Cameron Johnson chipped in 14. Their teammates combined to go 4-for-19 from the floor and senior forward Sheldon Jeter followed up a 21-point showing with just six in 39 minutes. Wednesday's matchup marks the finale of a five-game homestand for the Panthers, who play six of their next nine contests on the road, including visits to Duke, North Carolina and Louisville.

TIP-INS

1. Jeter is shooting 36.7 percent from the floor after posting a 53.3-percent mark last season.

2. Pitt ranks fourth in the ACC in free-throw attempts per game (24.7) while Virginia is last at 13.3.

3. Perrantes had 14 points to help Virginia to a 64-50 win at Pitt in the previous meeting last February.

PREDICTION: Virginia 63, Pittsburgh 59