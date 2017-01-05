Pitt hits 13 3-pointers, upends No. 11 Virginia

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh knocked down a season-high 13 3-pointers, going 3 of 3 in overtime, in an 88-76 upset win of No. 11 Virginia on Wednesday night.

With Virginia trailing by three in the waning seconds of regulation, senior guard London Perrantes knocked down a 25-foot 3-pointer to force overtime after Pittsburgh led for the majority of the game.

Pittsburgh (12-3, 1-1) was not to be denied in overtime, outscoring Virginia 18-6 en route to the 12-point win.

“I was really proud of our guys,” Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings said. “I was proud of taking that hit at the end of the game and coming out like we did in overtime. I was just very proud of our team.”

Guard Jamel Artis continued his stellar play. He scored a game-high 24 points, which included a 6-of-7 night from 3-point range.

“Jamel Artis going 6-7 is hard to handle,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “We felt like we had to go four guards to get space to score on offense, it just didn’t work out well for us.”

The Panthers finished at 54 percent from the field and became just the second team this season to shoot 50 percent or better against the Cavaliers. Michael Young added 19 points. Pittsburgh knocked down 13-21 3-pointers and got to the line 28 times, but only connected on 17 of those free-throw attempts.

“They’ve got two really good scorers,” Bennett said of Artis and Young. “They took advantage of some mismatches and at times we were a little loose. We made a valient effort to get the game to overtime but it was frustrating that they jumped out to a quick nine-point lead.”

Virginia (11-3, 1-2) was led by Perrantes, who scored 16 points and led four Cavaliers in double figures. Devon Hall added 15 while Marial Shayok chipped in with 14. The Cavaliers shot a respectable 49 percent from the field and made eight of their 20 3-point attempts, but got to the foul line just five times. Virginia did get 35 points from their bench, compared to only eight for Pittsburgh.

The Panthers owned the Cavaliers on the boards as they outrebounded Virginia 42-24 and got 21 second-chance points.

“The things that stood out to me was the rebounding and the free throws,” Stallings added. “We did a good job of getting to foul line and a great job on the boards. The last thing I said to our team was making sure that we showed our physicality, we have seniors so our physicality has to show.”

Pittsburgh led by as many as seven points in the first half as Young scored 11 points for the Panthers, who shot 50 percent from the floor during the first 20 minutes.

The Panthers took a 35-32 lead into the halftime break.

Virginia shot 52 percent from the field in the half but was outrebounded 21-8.

Pittsburgh put in 14 second-chance points off nine offensive rebounds.

Shayok scored eight first-half points on 3-of-3 shooting from the field for the Cavaliers and Hall added seven.

Pittsburgh led for more than 15 minutes in the first half and never allowed Virginia to take more than a two-point lead.

NOTES: Virginia has won seven straight games against Pittsburgh. ... Both Virginia and Pittsburgh lost their previous games on 3-pointers with two seconds to play. ... Pittsburgh joins Davidson and St. Bonaventure as the only three schools with two players averaging 20 or more points per game. ... Freshman Kyle Guy got his first career start for the Cavaliers against the Panthers. ... Pitt beat Virginia for the first time since 1975.