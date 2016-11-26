Preview: Virginia vs. Providence

Virginia's dominant defense continues to impress and the sixth-ranked Cavaliers are making quick work of their early-season opponents. They will try to stay perfect and take home some hardware when they square off with Providence in the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla. on Saturday.

Opponents are averaging only 39.2 points in Virginia's five wins, during which the ACC power has won by an average of 33.6, the latest rout coming via a 74-41 triumph over Iowa in Friday's semifinal. "It's what we do," guard London Perrantes told reporters. "We work on defense every single day in practice. We know what we have to do to win games." The Friars have thrived off of a stingy defense as well and picked up a 60-51 win over Memphis in the other semifinal contest. Rodney Bullock led the way with 18 points and Emmitt Holt returned from a one-game layoff to chip in 16 and 10 rebounds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VIRGINIA (5-0): The Cavaliers have a very balanced scoring attack as coach Tony Bennett has been afforded the opportunity to give virtually equal minutes to his starters and reserves each game. Backup Jarred Reuter was the latest bench player to take advantage of an extended run by recording career highs of 14 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win. Perrantes added a season-high 12 points and junior Isaiah Wilkins also had his best total of the season with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (4-1): Bullock and Holt are the only Friars who average in double figures in scoring and only point guard Kyron Cartwright (13 points) was able to join them in that category against Memphis. There was a lack of support once again from starting swingman Jalen Lindsey, who was held scoreless for the second straight game and missed all three of his shots. Cartwright's 13 points were a season high but his five assists were a season low, and he has turned the ball over 15 times in the last three games.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 59-2 when holding opponents under 50 points under Bennett.

2. Friars G Ryan Fazekas has played 88 minutes over the last four games without a turnover.

3. Cavaliers G Darius Thompson has scored in double figures in four of his first five games despite playing no more than 23 minutes in any of them.

PREDICTION: Virginia 66, Providence 53