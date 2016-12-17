No. 13 Virginia coasts past Robert Morris

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. -- No. 13 Virginia put four players in double figures in its return from an 11-day exam hiatus to knock off Robert Morris 79-39 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Guard Devon Hall scored 11 of his career-high 13 points in the first half to lead the way for the Cavaliers. Freshman Kyle Guy matched Hall with 13 points while Jack Salt and Jarred Reuter put in 10 points apiece.

Virginia (9-1) shot 60 percent for the game and used a bevy of runs to squeeze the life out of Robert Morris (3-9). The Cavaliers got 48 points in the paint and 41 points from their bench.

The Colonials shots just 24 percent for the game and were led by guard Isaiah Still, who scored a game-high 16 points. Still was the only Robert Morris player to score in double figures.

The teams traded leads eight times in the first half before Virginia used a mini-run to seize control of the game.

Robert Morris led for more than five minutes in the half but shot just 27 percent over the first 20 minutes. Still led the Colonials with eight first-half points.

Virginia closed the final six minutes of the half on a 20-5 run to take a 32-18 lead at the halftime break.

The Cavaliers shot 46 percent and made all six free throw attempts in the half. Hall led the way with 11 points and five rebounds.

NOTES: Virginia ranks No. 1 in the country in scoring defense (47.6). ... Robert Morris lost its first five games of the season after winning the Northeast Conference title in 2015. ... Hall's 11 first-half points for Virginia was his season high. ... Virginia travels to take on California on Wednesday night before opening ACC play at home against No. 23 Florida State on Saturday.