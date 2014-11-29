Preview: Virginia vs. Rutgers

It will be the Big Ten versus the ACC when Rutgers and No. 7 Virginia meet Saturday for the championship of the Barclay’s Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Cavaliers looked strong for the first 30 minutes against La Salle, but appeared to lose interest in the final 10 before holding on for an eight-point victory. Malcolm Brogdon had 20 points for Virginia, which enjoyed an advantage in just about every statistical category against its rival from the Atlantic 10.

The Scarlet Knights, who are in their first season in the Big Ten, played their best game in beating a young Vanderbilt team as steady senior Myles Mack had 21 points. Eddie Jordan’s team was dominant on the offensive glass, pulling down 18 rebounds, including six by Kadeem Jack, and committed only eight turnovers. “Both of these guys are dealing with physical issues,” Jordan told the media. “Myles had a serious toothache all day, probably still has it. Kadeem is still recovering from his thumb and his conditioning, so what they did today was remarkable.”

TV: 9: 30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-2): The Scarlet Knights received a big contribution from Mike Williams, a freshman from Brooklyn who entered the game sooner than expected when Bishop Daniels went out with an ankle injury early in the first half. Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 11 points and Rutgers rebounded from an ugly home loss to Saint Peter‘s. “That loss was a bad loss,” Mack told reporters. “The next day we came in really excited to practice, ready to get better. I think it led over to this game and I think we played well as a team.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA (6-0): Brogdon scored 20 or more points for just the second time in his career, with the other time being a career-high 23 points in a win over Duke in the ACC tournament championship game in March. The junior, who had just two points in limited action against Tennessee State, came into this game averaging 10.8 points. Anthony Gill had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia, which saw La Salle whittle a 20-point deficit to four in the final two minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers hold a 3-0 edge in the series, including wins in 2001 and 2002.

2. The rebounds against La Salle were a career high for Gill, who also had three steals.

3. Mack has 1,310 career points, 15th on the Rutgers all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Virginia 63, Rutgers 55