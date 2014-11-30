No. 7 Virginia 45, Rutgers 26: Anthony Gill posted 13 points and five rebounds as the Cavaliers captured the championship of the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Justin Anderson notched 13 points and four rebounds and Virginia overcame 32.7 percent shooting to open at 7-0 for the first time since 2003-04. Malcolm Brogdon finished with six points on 3-of-12 shooting for the Cavaliers, who improved to 4-0 against the Scarlet Knights.

Kadeem Jack led Rutgers with eight points and also pulled down six rebounds. Myles Mack was limited to four points and Mike Williams had six for the Scarlet Knights (3-3), who shot 25 percent from the field and 0-of-13 from beyond the arc.

The first half was marked by smothering defense and nearly as many missed shots as there were points. Rutgers fell behind 11-3 as it needed more than 10 minutes to make its second field goal, but back-to-back baskets by Mack and a three-point play by Lewis - coupled with Virginia missing 15 of its final 18 shots - allowed the Scarlet Knights to go to intermission with an 18-17 advantage.

Gill quickly changed the momentum in the second half by getting to the foul line six times and making five, while Brogdon’s third bucket of the half gave the Cavaliers a 33-24 lead with 9:39 remaining. A layup by Williams broke a scoring drought of more than nine minutes for Rutgers, but it was too late for the Scarlet Knights, who attempted three foul shots.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to miss 34 shots in the first half, including Virginia missing 20-of-28. ... The Cavaliers enjoyed a 43-32 edge in rebounding and limited the Scarlet Knights to 15.4 percent shooting in the second half. ... Virginia finished 2-of-16 from 3-point territory.