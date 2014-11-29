Bacote shoots down Virginia Commonwealth

NORFOLK, Va. -- His stat line made the words unnecessary, but as Old Dominion guard Aaron Bacote strode to the free throw line toward the end of a near-perfect shooting day, he flashed a smile and said them anyway.

“I‘m back!” Bacote screamed.

Was he ever.

The formerly slumping Bacote poured in 31 points and led an early 3-point shooting barrage as the Monarchs broke away early and held on to top No. 14 Virginia Commonwealth, 73-67, Saturday at a sold-out Constant Center.

The Monarchs’ leading scorer last season, Bacote came into the game having made only 4-of-25 shots through five games. But he enjoyed a near-perfect shooting day against the Rams, as his 31 points came on 8-for-8 shooting from the field, 4-of-4 from 3-point range and 11-of-13 from the foul line.

“I just needed one to drop,” Bacote said.

Bacote buried two straight 3-pointers early before reserve guard Ambrose Mosley followed up with three in a row for the Monarchs (5-1), who shot out to a 14-point lead at halftime en route to their fifth victory in six games.

It was the Monarchs’ first victory over their in-state rivals in five meetings.

Guard Treveon Graham scored 34 points to lead the Rams (4-2), who struggled mightily to make shots until a flurry in the final minutes that came to late.

“Tre was feeling it, but unfortunately it was too late by the time he was feeling it,” Rams coach Shaka Smart said. “For us, we just weren’t good enough.”

Graham opened the game by nailing a 3-pointer, but the Rams made only two of their next 12 shots. The Monarchs, meanwhile, used a Bacote-fueled 11-0 run to seize a 23-10 lead.

“After we made those first few shots, the basket just seemed like it was getting bigger for us,” Old Dominion guard Trey Freeman said. “And on their side it seemed like it was getting smaller.”

The half ended when Old Dominion guard Keenan Palmore stripped guard Briante Weber and converted a fast-break layup at the buzzer to give the Monarchs a 32-18 lead.

It was the Monarchs’ 12th point off a turnover of the half, an indication that Old Dominion was essentially beating the high-pressure Rams at their own game.

The vaunted Virginia Commonwealth pressure defense finally began dictating terms in the second half, which featured a stretch in which the Rams forced turnovers on four straight possessions.

But most of these weren’t live-ball turnovers, and the Rams could generate little in their half-court offense.

Virginia Commonwealth missed 15 of its first 19 second-half shots, so despite holding the Monarchs without a field goal for more than six minutes, the Rams trailed by double digits throughout most of the second half.

A 3-pointer by Rams guard Terry Larrier capped a late 13-2 run that made it a six-point game with 1:34 left. But the Monarchs made 9-of-10 free throws -- seven by Bacote -- in the final 38 seconds to seal it.

“For us, this is a reminder that we need to get a whole lot better in a lot of different areas,” Smart said.

NOTES: The victory was Old Dominion’s first against a ranked team since a 61-57 decision at No. 11 Georgetown in 2010. ... This was the 90th meeting between the schools; Old Dominion came in with a 47-42 edge. ... Virginia Commonwealth guard Briante Weber, the NCAA’s active leader in career steals, had three Saturday and now has 316. ... One of the biggest cheers of the day came during a second-half media timeout, when the Constant Center scoreboard displayed video of the Monarchs’ football team kicking a winning field goal to claim a 31-28 victory in its season finale at Florida Atlantic.