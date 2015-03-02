Preview: Virginia at Syracuse

(Updated: UPDATES rankings for Virginia and Duke)

With one of its best players out and another one badly bruised, No. 2 Virginia continues to run like a well-oiled machine. The Cavaliers take aim at their ninth straight victory and an outright ACC regular-season championship when they visit Syracuse on Monday. Virginia won the ACC title last season and has followed up with a terrific campaign despite the continued absence of Justin Anderson (finger) and two recent broken noses for point guard London Perrantes.

Virginia holds a two-game lead on second-place Duke with two to play, meaning the team has already clinched at least a share of the league crown. Syracuse sits in sixth place, although the Orange won’t be participating in the conference tournament - or any other postseason event - due to sanctions self-imposed by the team. Syracuse has alternated wins and losses in seven straight games, most recently a 19-point loss at No. 3 Duke.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (27-1, 15-1 ACC): Brogdon registered 19 points while Anthony Gill and Darion Atkins chipped in 16 apiece in Saturday’s 12-point win over Virginia Tech as the Cavaliers held an eighth straight opponent to 60 points or fewer. “It hasn’t ended yet, so that’s the great part,” Atkins said of Virginia’s impressive season, which likely will result in a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. “We’ve got a lot of basketball left.” Perrantes shot 4-of-4 for 11 points against the Hokies despite re-breaking his nose, which he originally injured six days earlier against Florida State.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (18-11, 9-7): Rakeem Christmas leads the team in scoring (17.8) and rebounding (9.2) and will be honored before the game as the lone scholarship senior on the team. Christmas has fouled out with more than five minutes left in the second half in each of the last two games - a huge blow for a squad that has limited options offensively and really struggles to shoot from the outside. “Without him, we wouldn’t have won 10 games. He’s been such a force for us all year, right from the beginning,” coach Jim Boeheim said on his radio show this week.

1. Perrantes has committed no more than two turnovers in 13 of his last 14 games.

2. Gill has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in seven of his last eight outings.

3. Syracuse freshman PG Kaleb Joseph has totaled two points in the last three games, shooting 0-of-11 from the field during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Virginia 54, Syracuse 44