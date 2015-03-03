Virginia downs Syracuse to clinch ACC crown

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- At the start of Monday night’s game between the Virginia and Syracuse, it appeared that the Orange, not the Cavaliers, had the top-rated defense in the country.

The Orange’s famed 2-3 zone completed flummoxed the Cavaliers, who 14 minutes into the game had just one field goal and had as many turnovers (10) as shots.

However, after falling behind 13-2, the second-ranked Cavaliers outscored Syracuse 38-14 over the next 11 1/2 minutes and clinched their second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship with a 59-47 victory before 25,338 fans at the Carrier Dome.

“That’s a tough feeling,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said about scoring two points in 14 minutes. “I‘m really proud of the way they responded. We talk all the time about resiliency, and they did respond because that was really shaky. And for them to fight through and play that well, I thought (it) was a great way for them to clinch an outright title.”

In winning their ninth consecutive game, the Cavaliers improved to 16-1 in the ACC and 28-1 overall, the best start in school history. It is likely Virginia will get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Cavaliers could return to the Carrier Dome for the East Regional, March 27 and 29.

“They’re clearly the second-best team in the country, from what I’ve seen,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “Their players are underrated; they’re better players than people might think. There’s a reason they’ve lost just one game.”

Junior forward Anthony Gill led the Cavaliers with 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting and tied for the team high with nine rebounds. Virginia sophomore guard London Perrantes scored 10 points and had 10 assists with just one turnover.

Virginia finished the first half on a 21-7 run and opened the second half by outscoring the Orange 17-7 to build a 40-27 cushion. Junior guard Malcolm Brogdon sank two 3-pointers at the start of the second half to spark a surge that ended with junior center Mike Tobey’s thunderous dunk.

“That was all part of getting used to the zone and not letting it affect us,” Brogdon said about the Cavaliers’ shaky start. “We’re a group that’s been here before, and we know what it takes to get through a game like this.”

Guard Trevor Cooney led the Orange (18-12, 9-8) with 14 points.

Syracuse’s self-imposed post-season ban will keep the Orange from playing in the ACC, NCAA and NIT tournaments, leaving the team with only one game to play, at North Caroline State on Saturday.

The loss spoiled Senior Night for Orange center Rakeem Christmas, a national player of the year candidate. Frustrated by Virginia’s stifling defense like the rest of his teammates, Christmas finished with 10 points and six rebounds, far below his season averages (17.8 and 9.2).

“He’s had a great career and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Boeheim said of Christmas. “He’s battled for 40 minutes just about every game just to give us a chance to win.”

Virginia, which leads the nation in scoring defense (50.1 points per game entering Monday’s game), limited the Orange to 38.3 percent shooting (18-for-47), including 21 percent (4-for-19) from 3-point range. To combat Virginia’s defense, the Orange tried a slightly taller lineup, inserting junior swingman Michael Gbinije at the point and sophomore B.J. Johnson in the starting lineup at small forward.

It didn’t work, as Gbinije shot 2-for-11 overall and 1-for-6 from 3-point range, and Johnson finished with just three points. Ultimately, Syracuse’s taller defense didn’t work, either.

“We knew that eventually we’d find a way to get through the zone,” Perrantes said. “We knew from the get-go that we’d have to feel our way around, and it took us a little while, a lot longer than it should have. It took us a little bit, but it was fine after that.”

Trailing by 13 in the second half, the Orange excited the crowd on junior guard Trevor Cooney’s steal that led to sophomore forward Tyler Roberson’s dunk that cut Virginia’s lead to 40-29. Another dunk by Gbinije sliced the Cavaliers’ lead to 10, but Perrantes’ two free throws and Gill’s bucket in the paint restored Virginia’s lead to 49-35 with 7:24 remaining in the game.

Virginia outrebounded the Orange 42-20, including 16 offensive boards (seven by Gill). The Cavaliers had 15 second-chance points, and their rebounding kept them in the game during their first-half scoring drought.

“They flat-out killed us on the boards,” Gbinije said. “I don’t have an explanation for that. They just kicked our butts. That number is not acceptable.”

The explanation is that Virginia is national title contender with back-to-back conference titles in a league that features the likes of Duke, North Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

“To get it outright back-to-back years with these guys, I‘m so thankful because these young men have stayed true to their identity as a team,” Bennett said. “They’ve found ways, and that’s remarkable to me in a very good conference with great depth.”

NOTES: Before the game, Syracuse honored C Rakeem Christmas, its only scholarship senior. He ranks in the ACC’s top five in scoring, rebounding and blocks. Christmas recently became the 59th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. ... Virginia improved to 7-0 without Justin Anderson, a 6-foot-6 junior guard who was averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game when he fractured a finger on his left hand in a win over Louisville on Feb. 7. Anderson isn’t expected back until the ACC tournament at the earliest. ... In the ACC’s 50-plus-year history, there were only three games in which a team doubled the score on its opponent in conference play, and Virginia won two of them this year: 57-28 over Georgia Tech in January, and 70-34 over Wake Forest last week.